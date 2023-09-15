Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here is our best bet for Friday, Sept. 15:
TOP PLAY
The play: NCAAF, UTSA -8 over Army
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Our take: There are some disappointed Roadrunners fans out there after a 17-14 loss to rival Houston in Week 1. This team is 0-2 against the spread so far after failing to cover a two-touchdown spread against Texas State last weekend. (Yes, Virginia, there most certainly are Texas-San Antonio fans.)
I still think this could be one of the better “unknown” teams across the country, although making a New Year’s 6 Bowl likely is out of the question after the rough start. And while some might think they would be looking ahead to Tennessee next week, I think Jeff Traylor and company are all in here and completely equipped on defense to stop this 1950s offense.
This line continues to drop in the Roadrunners’ favor, which means the big money is on UTSA, while Joe Q. Public is betting Army. I’ll go with the people who know what they’re talking about.
Thursday's best bet: Vikings +6 at Eagles (PUSH)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
