Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Thursday, Sept. 7:
TOP PLAY
The play: NFL, Kansas City Chiefs -4.5 over Detroit Lions
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
Our take: We're going to turn it over to Jim Derry for today's best bet, this analysis comes straight from his NFL Week 1 picks:
"... the latest news is that tight end extraordinaire, Travis Kelce, might not play due to a hyperextended knee. So that has dropped the line two points from 6.5? I am not sure I have ever seen a non-quarterback drop a line that much. Reminds me of last season when everyone was saying that Patrick Mahomes can’t win anything big without Tyreek Hill. How did that work out?
As long as they have Mahomes and Andy Reid, this number seems almost ridiculous. The Chiefs have won eight consecutive regular-season openers, and have done so by an average of 11.6 points. Meanwhile, the Lions have not won a regular-season opener since 2017 with just one tie in 2019 at the Cardinals.
The defending champs opening up at home on a Thursday night in front of the nation against Drunk Joe’s favorite future pick? Seems like free money to me."
CHOOSING MR. CONSISTENT
The play: NFL, Patrick Mahomes OVER 2.5 passing touchdowns
The odds/bet: +135 ($10 to win $13.50)
The book: DraftKings Sportsbook
Our take: Patrick Mahomes is perhaps the greatest quarterback talent the league has ever seen. He showed last season what he could do with a mediocre receiving core plus Travis Kelce. Unfortunately for him, it looks as if he could be without the latter tonight.
Nevertheless, the Texas Tech product has been superb in season openers throughout his young career. He's posted the following numbers in every Week 1 game since 2018:
- 256 yards, four touchdowns
- 378 yards, three touchdowns
- 211 yards, three touchdowns
- 337 yards, three touchdowns
- 360 yards, five touchdowns
Notice anything? Mahomes has tallied 3+ passing touchdowns in every Week 1 game of his career as a starting quarterback to date. His over/under is set at 2.5 against the Detroit Lions given he could be without Kelce. We'll drink the plus juice and back Mahomes to continue to be Mr. Consistent with over 2.5 TDs.
HOW WE’VE FARED
MLB: Cardinals at Braves, over 9 total runs (WON $30)
MLB: Rays to defeat Red Sox and Yankees to defeat Tigers (WON $15.50)
Wednesday's profit/loss: +$45.50 (2-0)
Total for the week: +$125.50 (6-0)
Total for September: +$112 (9-3)
Total for 2023: -$480.70 (210-234)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
