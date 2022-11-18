The Boston Bruins won their fifth straight game Thursday night, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1. David Krejci broke open a close game with two goals in the third period.
Boston (15-2-0) will finish up a three-game homestand Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks. The next seven games should answer any remaining questions about where the Bruins stand as contenders.
They will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday and again on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Boston will also play the Colorado Avalanche twice (Dec. 3 and 7) with games against the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights — all teams expected to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Boston (15-2-0) has seen its odds jump significantly behind the hot start to the season. The Bruins are at or near the top of all team futures odds. They sit at -150 as an odds-on favorite to win the Atlantic Division, ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs (+400), Panthers (+500) and Lightning (+600).
The Bruins have also jumped past several teams to become the betting favorite to win the Eastern Conference at +400, moving ahead of the Hurricanes (+550), Maple Leafs (+700), Panthers (+700), New York Rangers (+900) and Lightning (+1000).
Boston is at +800 to win the Stanley Cup. That's the third-best odds behind the Avalanche (+450) and Golden Knights (+700).
On the individual side, Bruins forward David Pastrnak has gotten off to a strong start and leads the team with 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists). Those numbers are outpacing Pastrnak's career-best season in 2019-20 when he had 95 points (48 goals, 47 assists).
Pastrnak is on a five-game point streak and has moved into the top 10 favorites for the Hart Memorial Trophy, which honors the NHL's Most Valuable Player. He is priced at +2000, tying him with Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov with the eighth-best odds. Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid leads the league in points and is at +150 to win his fourth Hart Trophy.
Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has been outstanding this season, leading the NHL with 11 wins. He also has a .936 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against-average. Ullmark's odds to win the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top goalie, have climbed into the top ten at +2800.
Those odds could take a hit with Jeremy Swayman expected to return from injury this weekend. Swayman will likely split starts with Ullmark if both players are healthy.
It's no surprise that first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is the current favorite to win the Jack Adams Award for Coach of the Year. He is at +1000, ahead of Avalanche coach Jared Bednar (+1100) and Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy (+1200), who coached the Bruins from 2017-2022.
