Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Tuesday, June 6:
TOP PLAY
The play: MLB, Guardians (money line) over Red Sox
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:10 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: The Cleveland Guardians have had a disappointing season so far, but tonight is a prime opportunity for them to get back on track with ace starting pitcher Shane Bieber on the mound.
Bieber hasn’t been quite as strong this season as he’s been in the past, but he’s still been very reliable at home and gets a somewhat favorable matchup against a Boston Red Sox team that’s struggled to find consistent pitching.
The Red Sox lineup has been better than the Guardians, but we’ll bank on Bieber containing them enough for the Guardians to prevail considering they should be able to score plenty against the shaky Red Sox pitching.
DIAMONDBACKS-NATIONALS OVER
The play: MLB, Diamondbacks at Nationals OVER 9.5 runs
The odds/bet: -125 ($12.50 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:05 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: Taking the over in this matchup looks somewhat risky considering 10 runs will need to be scored for it to hit, but both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals have been scoring enough for us to feel confident.
The starting pitching matchup is also set up for a high-scoring affair with a pair of inexperienced starters on the mound to where the surging Diamondbacks could score close to 10 runs by themselves.
The Nationals should also be able to chip in some even if the D-Backs bats cool off to where we see the over as a value despite it being set at a high number.
HOW WE’VE FARED
• MLB, Tigers at Phillies UNDER 8.5 runs (LOST $33)
• MLB, Johan Oviedo OVER 5.5 strikeouts (LOST $10.50)
Monday's profit/loss: -$43.50 (0-2)
Total for the week: -$43.50 (0-2)
Total for June: -$68.20 (4-6)
Total for 2023: -$401.90 (125-139)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
