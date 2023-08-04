There was much speculation about what the Boston Red Sox would do at the trade deadline. They could have chosen to go for it by being buyers, or they could have opted for a long-term outlook by being sellers.
In the end, the Red Sox were passive and remained much of the same team they were before the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Of course, the hope is that Trevor Story, Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck get healthy and provide a boost to this year’s team.
The health point was made in The Athletic’s winners, losers and snoozerstrade deadline column, where they listed the Red Sox as a snoozer.
Boston ultimately traded for infielder Luis Urias of the Milwaukee Brewers. He is hitting .145 with five RBIs in 20 games of action during his age 26 season this year. The Red Sox also landed bullpen arms Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman by dealing Kike Hernandez to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Chaim Bloom, who is the Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox, later admitted to reporters that this team is an underdog from a playoff odds standpoint as a reason to stay put. According toFanGraphs, Boston has just a 23.4% chance of even making the playoffs.
And that’s especially true when you look across the betting market.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Red Sox are listed at 55/1 to win the World Series. That comes out to an implied probability of 1.79% of winning it all, which is right in line with FanGraphs’ projection of 1%.
Boston is an even bigger long shot to win its own division, with an 80/1 listing via FanDuel’s latest odds. FanGraphs gives the Red Sox a 0.8% chance of winning the AL East, which is currently being led by the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. Boston is nine games back of Baltimore as of this writing.
In the American League pennant race, the Red Sox are listed at 30/1 to emerge victorious. This would suggest that they have some upside if they were to sneak into the playoffs by October. Only eight teams have better odds to win the AL, including the Rays (+320) and Houston Astros (+340).
The Red Sox are currently 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot, with the Toronto Blue Jays holding onto the spot. This weekend serves as an opportunity for Boston to claw into that deficit, as Toronto comes to town for three games.
Friday’s series opener will begin at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park, but the two weekend games will take place in the afternoon.
