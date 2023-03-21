North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.