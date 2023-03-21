Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Tuesday, March 21:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA, Pistons (+13.5) over Hawks
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Our take: The Detroit Pistons have won very few games recently, which has caused their spreads to be tempting to bet on since they tend to be extremely wide.
That’s the case tonight, as the Pistons are 13.5-point underdogs against an Atlanta Hawks team that hasn't been as strong as people were thinking and will be on the first leg of a back-to-back.
The Hawks should be able to do enough to win, but they likely won’t push their starters considering they’ve got a tougher matchup tomorrow on the road, making the Pistons a value to cover.
PELS TO COVER
The play: NBA, Pelicans (-13) over Spurs
The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 8 p.m. (Bally Sports)
Our take: The New Orleans Pelicans haven’t played well enough to give bettors confidence in them on a nightly basis, but tonight’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs is too inviting to ignore.
That’s because the Spurs will be without four of their five starters on top of the fact that the Pelicans play much better at the Smoothie King Center, so while 13 points is a wide spread, there’s still some value here considering the Pels should win by 15-plus.
HOW WE’VE FARED
NBA, Bulls (+8.5) over 76ers (WON $30)
NBA, Hornets (money line) over Pacers (WON $10.50)
Monday's profit/loss: +$40.50 (2-0)
Total for the week: +$40.50 (2-0)
Total for March: +$134.70 (22-19)
Total for 2023: +$12.90 (54-59)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.