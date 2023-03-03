It’s clear the Denver Broncos made Sean Payton their No. 1 target for acquisition this offseason. Now that they have won in their pursuit, how much better will it make them? Will quarterback Russell Wilson have a chance to revive his career?
According to odds released this week by Caesars Sportsbook, Payton is second on the list at +1200 (12-to-1) when it comes to potential NFL Coach of the Year candidates for the 2023 season.
Leading the pack is one of Payton’s former assistants – current Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell at +1000.
Following that duo are three guys at +1500 – one who nearly made the playoffs in the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, one who has the first pick in this year’s draft in the Chicago Bears’ Matt Eberflus and one who was fired midway through the season from the Indianapolis Colts and was hired five weeks ago to lead the Carolina Panthers: Frank Reich.
The Bengals’ Zac Taylor and the Jaguars’ Doug Pederson are in a group with six others at +2000 odds.
Who’s your choice? There are some interesting names with long odds, such as Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Super Bowl LVII winning coach Andy Reid at +4000.
Here’s the full list.
|Coach
|Team
|Odds
|Dan Campbell
|Detroit Lions
|+1100
|Sean Payton
|Denver Broncos
|+1200
|Frank Reich
|Carolina Panthers
|+1500
|Matt Eberflus
|Chicago Bears
|+1500
|Robert Saleh
|New York Jets
|+1500
|Demeco Ryans
|Houston Texans
|+1800
|Dennis Allen
|New Orleans Saints
|+2000
|Mike McDaniel
|Miami Dolphins
|+2000
|Zac Taylor
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2000
|Brandon Staley
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2000
|Doug Pederson
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2000
|Shane Steichen
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2000
|Mike Tomlin
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+2000
|Kevin Stefanski
|Cleveland Browns
|+2000
|Bill Belichick
|New England Patriots
|+2500
|Pete Carroll
|Seattle Seahawks
|+2500
|Arthur Smith
|Atlanta Falcons
|+2500
|Jonathan Gannon
|Arizona Cardinals
|+3000
|Brian Daboll
|New York Giants
|+3000
|Sean McVay
|Los Angeles Rams
|+3000
|Matt Lafleur
|Green Bay Packers
|+3000
|Josh McDaniels
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3000
|Kyle Shanahan
|San Francisco 49ers
|+3000
|Ron Rivera
|Washington Commanders
|+3000
|John Harbaugh
|Baltimore Ravens
|+3500
|Sean McDermott
|Buffalo Bills
|+3500
|Mike Vrabel
|Tennessee Titans
|+3500
|Kevin O'Connell
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3500
|Nick Sirianni
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+3500
|Andy Reid
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+4000
|Todd Bowles
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+4500
|Mike McCarthy
|Dallas Cowboys
|+4500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.