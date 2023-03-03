Broncos Payton Football

Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton is introduced during a news conference at the team's headquarters Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

It’s clear the Denver Broncos made Sean Payton their No. 1 target for acquisition this offseason. Now that they have won in their pursuit, how much better will it make them? Will quarterback Russell Wilson have a chance to revive his career?

According to odds released this week by Caesars Sportsbook, Payton is second on the list at +1200 (12-to-1) when it comes to potential NFL Coach of the Year candidates for the 2023 season.

Leading the pack is one of Payton’s former assistants – current Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell at +1000.

Following that duo are three guys at +1500 – one who nearly made the playoffs in the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, one who has the first pick in this year’s draft in the Chicago Bears’ Matt Eberflus and one who was fired midway through the season from the Indianapolis Colts and was hired five weeks ago to lead the Carolina Panthers: Frank Reich. 

The Bengals’ Zac Taylor and the Jaguars’ Doug Pederson are in a group with six others at +2000 odds.

Who’s your choice? There are some interesting names with long odds, such as Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Super Bowl LVII winning coach Andy Reid at +4000.

Here’s the full list.

ODDS FOR 2023 NFL COACH OF YEAR 
Coach Team Odds 
Dan CampbellDetroit Lions+1100
Sean PaytonDenver Broncos+1200
Frank ReichCarolina Panthers+1500
Matt EberflusChicago Bears+1500
Robert SalehNew York Jets+1500
Demeco RyansHouston Texans+1800
Dennis AllenNew Orleans Saints+2000
Mike McDanielMiami Dolphins+2000
Zac TaylorCincinnati Bengals+2000
Brandon StaleyLos Angeles Chargers+2000
Doug PedersonJacksonville Jaguars+2000
Shane SteichenIndianapolis Colts+2000
Mike TomlinPittsburgh Steelers+2000
Kevin StefanskiCleveland Browns+2000
Bill BelichickNew England Patriots+2500
Pete CarrollSeattle Seahawks+2500
Arthur SmithAtlanta Falcons+2500
Jonathan GannonArizona Cardinals+3000
Brian DabollNew York Giants+3000
Sean McVayLos Angeles Rams+3000
Matt LafleurGreen Bay Packers+3000
Josh McDanielsLas Vegas Raiders+3000
Kyle ShanahanSan Francisco 49ers+3000
Ron RiveraWashington Commanders+3000
John HarbaughBaltimore Ravens+3500
Sean McDermottBuffalo Bills+3500
Mike VrabelTennessee Titans+3500
Kevin O'ConnellMinnesota Vikings+3500
Nick SirianniPhiladelphia Eagles+3500
Andy ReidKansas City Chiefs+4000
Todd BowlesTampa Bay Buccaneers+4500
Mike McCarthyDallas Cowboys+4500

