The 2023 NFL season is only a couple of months away, and there are season-long yardage props now available to bet for over 100 players.
Sportsbooks recently added passing, rushing and receiving yardage props for several key players from all 32 teams.
Below we’ve listed each individual yardage prop currently available.
PASSING YARDS
All props juiced to -115 and listed in order from highest to lowest number of yards
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: O/U 4,750.5
Joe Burrow, Bengals: O/U 4,425.5
Justin Herbert, Chargers: O/U 4,350.5
Kirk Cousins, Vikings: O/U 4,350.5
Josh Allen, Bills: O/U 4,300.5
Dak Prescott, Cowboys: O/U 4,025.5
Aaron Rodgers, Jets: O/U 3,975.5
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: O/U 3,950.5
Jared Goff, Lions: O/U 3,950.5
Geno Smith, Seahawks: O/U 3,800.5
Derek Carr, Saints: O/U 3,775.5
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: O/U 3,750.5
Russell Wilson, Broncos: O/U 3,750.5
Deshaun Watson, Browns: O/U 3,625.5
Jalen Hurts, Eagles: O/U 3,550.5
Lamar Jackson, Ravens: O/U 3,500.5
Bryce Young, Panthers: O/U 3,446.5
C.J. Stroud, Texans: O/U 3,400.5
Daniel Jones, Giants: O/U 3,250.5
Kenny Pickett, Steelers: O/U 3,250.5
Mac Jones, Patriots: O/U 3,250.5
Jordan Love, Packers: O/U 3,200.5
Justin Fields, Bears: O/U 2,950.5
Desmond Ridder, Falcons: O/U 2,600.5
Anthony Richardson, Colts: O/U 2,571.5
RUSHING YARDS
All props juiced to -115 and listed in order from highest to lowest number of yards
Derrick Henry, Titans: O/U 1,225.5
Nick Chubb, Browns: O/U 1,200.5
Jonathan Taylor, Colts: O/U 1,200.5
Josh Jacobs, Raiders: O/U 1,075.5
Bijan Robinson, Falcons: O/U 1,075.5
Tony Pollard, Cowboys: O/U 1,025.5
Saquon Barkley, Giants: O/U 975.5
Kenneth Walker, Seahawks: O/U 955.5
Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots: O/U 950.5
Travis Etienne, Jaguars: O/U 925.5
Miles Sanders, Panthers: O/U 925.5
Najee Harris, Steelers: O/U 925.5
Dameon Pierce, Texans: O/U 900.5
Aaron Jones, Packers: O/U 875.5
J.K. Dobbins, Ravens: O/U 875.5
Justin Fields, Bears: O/U 875.5
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: O/U 850.5
Breece Hall, Jets: O/U 850.5
Joe Mixon, Bengals: O/U 800.5
Lamar Jackson, Ravens: O/U 800.5
Brian Robinson, Commanders: O/U 800.5
Rachaad White, Buccaneers: O/U 795.5
Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs: O/U 785.5
Austin Ekeler, Chargers: O/U 775.5
David Montgomery, Bears: O/U 775.5
Jalen Hurts, Eagles: O/U 725.5
A.J. Dillon, Packers: O/U 700.5
James Conner, Cardinals: O/U 640.5
Rashaad Penny, Eagles: O/U 625.5
Josh Allen, Bills: O/U 608.5
Samaje Perine, Broncos: O/U 600.5
James Cook, Bills: O/U 600.5
Khalil Herbert, Bears: O/U 600.5
Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: O/U 590.5
Elijah Mitchell, 49ers: O/U 575.5
Damien Harris, Bills: O/U 550.5
Raheem Mostert, Dolphins: O/U 525.5
Jeff Wilson, Dolphins: O/U 525.5
D’Andre Swift, Eagles: O/U 500.5
Tyler Allgeier, Falcons: O/U 480.5
D’Onta Foreman, Bears: O/U 440.5
RECEIVING YARDS
All props listed in order from highest to lowest number of yards
Justin Jefferson, Vikings: O/U 1,375.5 (-115)
Davante Adams, Raiders: O/U 1,325.5 (-115)
Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals: O/U 1,300.5 (-115)
Cooper Kupp, Rams: O/U 1,300.5 (-115)
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: O/U 1,250.5 (-115)
Stefon Diggs, Bills: O 1,200.5 (+100)/U 1,200.5 (-130)
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: O/U 1,150.5 (-115)
Garrett Wilson, Jets: O/U 1,125.5 (-115)
A.J. Brown, Eagles: O/U 1,100.5 (-115)
Travis Kelce, Chiefs: O/U 1,100.5 (-115)
Chris Olave, Saints: O/U 1,050.5 (-115)
Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins: O/U 1,025.5 (-115)
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions: O/U 1,005.5 (-115)
DeVonta Smith, Eagles: O/U 1,005.5 (-115)
Tee Higgins, Bengals: O/U 1,005.5 (-115)
D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks: O/U 950.5 (-115)
Terry McLaurin, Commanders: O/U 950.5 (-115)
Mike Evans, Buccaneers: O 925.5 (-130)/U 925.5 (+100)
Jerry Jeudy, Broncos: O/U 900.5 (-115)
Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: O/U 900.5 (-114)
Marquise Brown, Cardinals: O 900.5 (+100)/U 900.5 (-130)
Keenan Allen, Chargers: O/U 875.5 (-115)
Amari Cooper, Browns: O/U 875.5 (-115)
Diontae Johnson, Steelers: O/U 875.5 (-115)
D.J. Moore, Bears: O/U 875.5 (-115)
Mike Williams, Chargers: O 875.5 (+100)/U 875.5 (-130)
Drake London, Falcons: O/U 850.5 (-115)
Calvin Ridley, Jaguars: O/U 850.5 (-115)
Christian Watson, Packers: O 800.5 (+100)/U 800.5 (-130)
Mark Andrews, Ravens: O/U 825.5 (-115)
Tyler Lockett, Seahawks: O/U 825.5 (-115)
Deebo Samuel, 49ers: O/U 800.5 (-115)
Michael Pittman, Colts: O/U 800.5 (-115)
Jahan Dotson, Commanders: O/U 800.5 (-115)
Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers: O/U 800.5 (-115)
T.J. Hockenson, Vikings: O/U 800.5 (-115)
Christian Kirk, Jaguars: O/U 775.5 (-115)
Treylon Burks, Titans: O/U 775.5 (-115)
Darren Waller, Giants: O/U 750.5 (-115)
Kyle Pitts, Falcons: O 750.5 (+100)/U 750.5 (-130)
George Pickens, Steelers: O/U 750.5 (-115)
Gabe Davis, Bills: O/U 735.5 (-115)
Courtland Sutton, Broncos: O/U 725.5 (-115)
Brandin Cooks, Cowboys: O/U 725.5 (-115)
George Kittle, 49ers: O/U 700.5 (-115)
Dallas Goedert, Eagles: O/U 675.5 (-115)
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots: O/U 675.5 (-115)
D.J. Chark, Panthers: O/U 675.5 (-115)
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs: O/U 650.5 (-115)
Nico Collins, Texans: O/U 632.5 (-115)
Tyler Boyd, Bengals: O/U 625.5 (-115)
Evan Engram, Jaguars: O/U 625.5 (-115)
Pat Freiermuth, Steelers: O/U 625.5 (-115)
Michael Gallup, Cowboys: O/U 600.5 (-115)
Allen Lazard, Jets: O 600.5 (-130)/U 600.5 (+100)
Romeo Doubs, Packers: O/U 582.5 (-115)
Odell Beckham, Ravens: O/U 575.5 (-115)
Skyy Moore, Chiefs: O/U 575.5 (-115)
Elijah Moore, Browns: O/U 550.5 (-115)
Alec Pierce, Colts: O/U 550.5 (-115)
Tim Patrick, Broncos: O 540.5 (-105)/U 540.5 (-115)
Adam Thielen, Panthers: O/U 525.5 (-115)
Chase Claypool, Bears: O/U 525.5 (-115)
Dalton Schultz, Texans: O/U 500.5 (-115)
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns: O/U 500.5 (-115)
Russell Gage, Buccaneers: O/U 475.5 (-115)
Marvin Jones, Lions: O/U 450.5 (-115)
Isaiah Hodgins, Giants: O 425.5 (-130)/U 425.5 (+100)
