The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals field is set following the Vegas Golden Knights' demolition job of the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Monday night. They will now travel back to Sin City as they prepare to welcome the red-hot Florida Panthers for Game 1 on Saturday night.
Do you have an inkling as to who will win the Stanley Cup Finals? Do you think you know how many games will be played in the series? What about a good feeling about Game 1?
All of these plays and more are available for you to bet on. In fact, we have many picks one can make at Caesars Sportsbook, including potential Conn Smythe Trophy winners.
Here are some of the lines, odds, totals and other side bets as of Wednesday night (May 31):
SERIES WINNER
Vegas: -125 (one would have to bet $125 to win $100 or $12.50 to win $10)
Florida: +105 (one would have to bet $100 to win $105 or $10 to win $10.50)
SERIES CORRECT SCORE
Vegas wins 4 games to 0: +1100
Vegas wins 4-1: +500
Vegas wins 4-2: +450
Vegas wins 4-3: +400
Florida wins 4-0: +1500
Florida wins 4-1: +750
Florida wins 4-2: +450
Florida wins 4-3: +550
GAME 1 LINES
Florida (+1.5, ML +110) at Vegas (-130, O/U 5.5), Saturday at 8 p.m. (TNT)
CONN SMYTHE TROPHY WINNER
Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA): +200
Matthew Tkachuk (FLA): +250
Jack Eichel (VGK): +375
Jonathan Marchessault (VGK): +500
William Karlsson (VGK): +600
Adin Hill (VGK): +1200
Mark Stone (VGK): +1200
Chandler Stephenson (VGK): +4000
Aleksander Barkov (FLA): +5000
Carter Verhaeghe (FLA): +5000
