Golden Knights Panthers Hockey

Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals field is set following the Vegas Golden Knights' demolition job of the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Monday night. They will now travel back to Sin City as they prepare to welcome the red-hot Florida Panthers for Game 1 on Saturday night.

Do you have an inkling as to who will win the Stanley Cup Finals? Do you think you know how many games will be played in the series? What about a good feeling about Game 1?

All of these plays and more are available for you to bet on. In fact, we have many picks one can make at Caesars Sportsbook, including potential Conn Smythe Trophy winners.

Here are some of the lines, odds, totals and other side bets as of Wednesday night (May 31):

SERIES WINNER

Vegas: -125 (one would have to bet $125 to win $100 or $12.50 to win $10)

Florida: +105 (one would have to bet $100 to win $105 or $10 to win $10.50)

SERIES CORRECT SCORE

Vegas wins 4 games to 0: +1100

Vegas wins 4-1: +500

Vegas wins 4-2: +450

Vegas wins 4-3: +400

Florida wins 4-0: +1500

Florida wins 4-1: +750

Florida wins 4-2: +450

Florida wins 4-3: +550

GAME 1 LINES

Florida (+1.5, ML +110) at Vegas (-130, O/U 5.5), Saturday at 8 p.m. (TNT)

CONN SMYTHE TROPHY WINNER

Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA): +200

Matthew Tkachuk (FLA): +250

Jack Eichel (VGK): +375

Jonathan Marchessault (VGK): +500

William Karlsson (VGK): +600

Adin Hill (VGK): +1200

Mark Stone (VGK): +1200

Chandler Stephenson (VGK): +4000

Aleksander Barkov (FLA): +5000

Carter Verhaeghe (FLA): +5000

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you