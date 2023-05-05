The Boston Red Sox took their six-game win streak into a weekend road series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Boston broke out the bats Thursday beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-5 and completed a four-game sweep of their division foe. The Red Sox were +150 underdogs and the win pushed them past the Blue Jays for third place in the AL East. In fact, Boston was an underdog in all four games and so completed the rarest of series sweeps in Major League Baseball.
Once again, the Red Sox will be a +145 underdog Friday heading into Philadelphia to take on Zach Wheeler. Boston will have Chris Sale on the bump in hopes of extending the win streak to seven. The run total has been set at eight.
The recent surge has helped the Red Sox in the futures market. They are now +8000 to win the World Series, moving up from the bottom of the board closer to the middle. Boston is +3500 to win the American League pennant and still a bit of a long shot at +250 to make the playoffs in any form.
Despite moving into third place in the AL East, Boston remains +2500 to win the division, which is last among the five teams. The Tampa Bay Rays remain the hottest team in baseball and are at -145. The Blue Jays (+390), Yankees (+425) and Orioles (+1300) round out the odds.
On the individual side, Masataka Yoshida has taken baseball by storm over the past few weeks. He is riding a 14-game hitting streak and has raised his average to .317 with six home runs and 24 RBIs. The outfielder is currently the betting favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year at +225.
Rafael Devers has seen his average dip a bit by going 8 for 39 over the past 10 games, but his power numbers (11 home runs, 31 RBIs) remain good. That's a big reason why Devers is at +3500 odds to win the AL MVP. That puts him in the top 10 on the betting board. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani remains the clear favorite at -105.
BETTING ODDS FOR ADVENTHEALTH 400
The NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action this week and heading to Kansas Speedway, which produced a pair of surprising winners last season.
23XI Racing drivers Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace swept the Kansas races in 2022, and while 23XI should be among the contenders to win. Hendrick Motorsports will be sure to be in the mix with their drivers having run very well on intermediate tracks so far this season.
We’ve got a balance of 23XI and Hendrick drivers for our 'Fast Five' picks to win, as well as a Ford driver that could be in a position to break through for his first win in 2023.
FAST FIVE PICKS
Chalk play
Tyler Reddick (+700 to win)
Reddick led laps at Kansas last season and didn’t have the results to show for it, but he's in an even better position now that he’s with the 23XI Racing team that won last season’s race here with Kurt Busch. Speed won’t be an issue for Reddick, so he should be among the leaders all day and be a prime contender for the win assuming he can keep his car off the wall.
Trending up
Chase Elliott (+1200 to win)
Elliott’s had plenty of success here at Kansas throughout his career having recorded a win and eight top 10s in 14 starts, and he’s in dire need of a win after missing multiple races due to injury. This could be the recipe Elliott needs to get back into championship contention, as he’s performed well enough since his return to give us confidence that he can break through.
Best value
Bubba Wallace (+1500 to win)
There were questions about if Wallace was capable of winning at a track that wasn’t a superspeedway, but he proved the doubters wrong by winning the fall race here at Kansas and did it in a convincing fashion. While Wallace hasn’t shown the same level of performance that he flashed down the stretch in 2022, this is a prime opportunity for him to turn things around and offers solid value at 15-to-1.
Mid-pack play
Brad Keselowski (+3000 to win)
Keselowski has been one of the most improved Cup Series drivers from last season, and he’s shown especially strong speed at intermediate tracks. Keselowski’s a former Kansas winner, so he knows his way around here to where he might be on the cusp of recording his first win in over a year if he and his team can nail down the car setup like they’ve been doing throughout the season.
Longshot play
Josh Berry (+5000 to win)
Berry gets his second opportunity to fill in for Hendrick Motorsports after Alex Bowman suffered an injury during a sprint car race, and Bowman ran very well here at Kansas last season having led over 100 laps. Berry delivered some strong results while filling in for Elliott, so he's a sneaky play again this week considering he’ll be in elite equipment as a 50-to-1 longshot.
