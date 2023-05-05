The Boston Red Sox will take their six-game win streak into a weekend road series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Boston broke out the bats Thursday beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-5 and completed a four-game sweep of their division foe. The Red Sox were +150 underdogs and the win pushed them past the Blue Jays for third place in the AL East. In fact, Boston was an underdog in all four games and so completed the rarest of series sweeps in Major League Baseball.
Once again, the Red Sox will be a +145 underdog Friday heading into Philadelphia to take on Zach Wheeler. Boston will have Chris Sale on the bump in hopes of extending the win streak to seven. The run total has been set at eight.
The recent surge has helped the Red Sox in the futures market. They are now +8000 to win the World Series, moving up from the bottom of the board closer to the middle. Boston is +3500 to win the American League pennant and still a bit of a long shot at +250 to make the playoffs in any form.
Despite moving into third place in the AL East, Boston remains +2500 to win the division, which is last among the five teams. The Tampa Bay Rays remain the hottest team in baseball and are at -145. The Blue Jays (+390), Yankees (+425) and Orioles (+1300) round out the odds.
On the individual side, Masataka Yoshida has taken baseball by storm over the past few weeks. He is riding a 14-game hitting streak and has raised his average to .317 with six home runs and 24 RBIs. The outfielder is currently the betting favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year at +225.
Rafael Devers has seen his average dip a bit by going 8 for 39 over the past 10 games, but his power numbers (11 home runs, 31 RBIs) remain good. That's a big reason why Devers is at +3500 odds to win the AL MVP. That puts him in the top 10 on the betting board. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani remains the clear favorite at -105.
