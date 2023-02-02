Bengals Chiefs Football

A fan holds a sign after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

With Thursday being Groundhog Day, we’re never really quite sure what is going to happen when Punxsutawney Phil climbs out of his little rodent hole. However, in the NFL, when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, for at least the past half-decade, their opponents always seem to get six more months of winter.

Ever since the team drafted a potential G.O.A.T candidate, Patrick Mahomes, not only does it seems they’re in the running for a Lombardi Trophy, they are in it every year. And the odds reflect that.

If the line at kickoff remains where it is as of Thursday morning – Philadelphia being favored by 1½ to 2, it would be not only the first time Mahomes would be an underdog in a Super Bowl (his third trip). It'd be just the seventh time as a starter following his rookie season he went into a game – regular season or playoffs – as anything but the favorite.

Have things changed at all throughout the course of a year? Turns out the best value would have been right before the start of the regular season when they were as high as +1000 (10-1). We take a look at the Chiefs’ futures odds movement over the past 12 months – since the end of Super Bowl LVI and what they look like now.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FUTURES

TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVII

Note: Numbers are according to sportsoddshistory.com, which uses BetMGM odds

BEFORE THE START OF THE SEASON

Day after Super LVI: +750

April 1, 2022: +900

May 1, 2022: +900

June 1, 2022: +900

July 20, 2022 (training camp): +900

Sept. 8 (3 days before Opening Day): +1000

REGULAR SEASON

Following Week 1 (def. Arizona, 44-21): +750

Week 2 (def. LA Chargers, 27-24): +650

Week 3 (lost to Indianapolis, 20-17): +800

Week 4 (def. Tampa Bay, 41-31): +650

Week 5 (def. Las Vegas, 30-29): +550

Week 6 (lost to Buffalo, 24-20): +750

Week 7 (def. San Francisco, 44-23): +600

Week 9 (bye in Week 8; def. Tennessee, 20-17): +550

Week 10 (def. Jacksonville, 27-17): +450

Week 11 (def. LA Chargers, 30-27): +450

Week 12 (def. LA Rams, 26-10): +400

Week 13 (lost to Cincinnati, 27-24): +500

Week 14 (def. Denver, 34-28): +450

Week 15 (def. Houston, 30-24): +500

Week 16 (def. Seattle, 24-10): +450

Week 17 (def. Denver, 27-24): +375

Week 18 (def. Las Vegas, 31-13): +325

POSTSEASON

Divisional Round (def. Jacksonville, 27-20): +240

Thursday (def. Cincinnati, 23-20): +105

