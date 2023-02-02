With Thursday being Groundhog Day, we’re never really quite sure what is going to happen when Punxsutawney Phil climbs out of his little rodent hole. However, in the NFL, when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, for at least the past half-decade, their opponents always seem to get six more months of winter.
Ever since the team drafted a potential G.O.A.T candidate, Patrick Mahomes, not only does it seems they’re in the running for a Lombardi Trophy, they are in it every year. And the odds reflect that.
If the line at kickoff remains where it is as of Thursday morning – Philadelphia being favored by 1½ to 2, it would be not only the first time Mahomes would be an underdog in a Super Bowl (his third trip). It'd be just the seventh time as a starter following his rookie season he went into a game – regular season or playoffs – as anything but the favorite.
Have things changed at all throughout the course of a year? Turns out the best value would have been right before the start of the regular season when they were as high as +1000 (10-1). We take a look at the Chiefs’ futures odds movement over the past 12 months – since the end of Super Bowl LVI and what they look like now.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FUTURES
TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVII
Note: Numbers are according to sportsoddshistory.com, which uses BetMGM odds
BEFORE THE START OF THE SEASON
Day after Super LVI: +750
April 1, 2022: +900
May 1, 2022: +900
June 1, 2022: +900
July 20, 2022 (training camp): +900
Sept. 8 (3 days before Opening Day): +1000
REGULAR SEASON
Following Week 1 (def. Arizona, 44-21): +750
Week 2 (def. LA Chargers, 27-24): +650
Week 3 (lost to Indianapolis, 20-17): +800
Week 4 (def. Tampa Bay, 41-31): +650
Week 5 (def. Las Vegas, 30-29): +550
Week 6 (lost to Buffalo, 24-20): +750
Week 7 (def. San Francisco, 44-23): +600
Week 9 (bye in Week 8; def. Tennessee, 20-17): +550
Week 10 (def. Jacksonville, 27-17): +450
Week 11 (def. LA Chargers, 30-27): +450
Week 12 (def. LA Rams, 26-10): +400
Week 13 (lost to Cincinnati, 27-24): +500
Week 14 (def. Denver, 34-28): +450
Week 15 (def. Houston, 30-24): +500
Week 16 (def. Seattle, 24-10): +450
Week 17 (def. Denver, 27-24): +375
Week 18 (def. Las Vegas, 31-13): +325
POSTSEASON
Divisional Round (def. Jacksonville, 27-20): +240
Thursday (def. Cincinnati, 23-20): +105
