Super Bowl LVII is over, which sadly means it’s the end of another football season. The good news is, well, it’s only 10 weeks until the upcoming NFL Draft, a little over 5 months until training camp opens and less than 7 months until Opening Day for the 2023 season to begin.
All that being said, and after being fully depressed, we already are looking forward to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas – the first ever in Sin City – which is scheduled to be played on Feb. 11, 2024.
What about all of the teams' odds? Well, we have you covered. Here are the odds for all 32 NFL teams to win the title next year on Caesars Sportsbook:
ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVIII
|Team
|Odds to win
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+575
|San Francisco 49ers
|+650
|Buffalo Bills
|+700
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+800
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+900
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2200
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2800
|New York Jets
|+3000
|Detroit Lions
|+3000
|Baltimore Ravens
|+3000
|Miami Dolphins
|+3500
|Green Bay Packers
|+3500
|Los Angeles Rams
|+3500
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|New York Giants
|+4000
|Cleveland Browns
|+4500
|Denver Broncos
|+4500
|New Orleans Saints
|+5000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+6000
|New England Patriots
|+6000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+6000
|Carolina Panthers
|+6000
|Tennessee Titans
|+7500
|Atlanta Falcons
|+7500
|Washington Commanders
|+7500
|Chicago Bears
|+10000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+15000
|Houston Texans
|+20000
