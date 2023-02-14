Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to Terry Bradshaw, left, and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

 Marcio J. Sanchez

Super Bowl LVII is over, which sadly means it’s the end of another football season. The good news is, well, it’s only 10 weeks until the upcoming NFL Draft, a little over 5 months until training camp opens and less than 7 months until Opening Day for the 2023 season to begin. 

All that being said, and after being fully depressed, we already are looking forward to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas – the first ever in Sin City – which is scheduled to be played on Feb. 11, 2024.

What about all of the teams' odds? Well, we have you covered. Here are the odds for all 32 NFL teams to win the title next year on Caesars Sportsbook:

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVIII

Team Odds to win 
Kansas City Chiefs +575 
San Francisco 49ers +650 
Buffalo Bills +700 
Philadelphia Eagles +800 
Cincinnati Bengals +900 
Dallas Cowboys +1600 
Los Angeles Chargers +2200 
Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 
New York Jets +3000 
Detroit Lions +3000 
Baltimore Ravens +3000 
Miami Dolphins +3500 
Green Bay Packers +3500 
Los Angeles Rams +3500 
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 
Minnesota Vikings +4000 
New York Giants +4000 
Cleveland Browns +4500 
Denver Broncos +4500 
New Orleans Saints +5000 
Pittsburgh Steelers +5000 
Seattle Seahawks +6000 
New England Patriots +6000 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000 
Carolina Panthers +6000 
Tennessee Titans +7500 
Atlanta Falcons +7500 
Washington Commanders +7500 
Chicago Bears +10000 
Indianapolis Colts +15000 
Arizona Cardinals +15000 
Houston Texans +20000 

