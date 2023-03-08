The news of Aaron Rodgers meeting with the New York Jets caused several bettors to react, and the oddsmakers made a significant adjustment to the Super Bowl 58 futures odds.
The Jets were 30-to-1 (+3000) to win the 2024 Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook as of March 7 before the Rodgers news, but they’re now at 20-to-1 (+2000) after a flurry of action from bettors.
That action saw the Jets rack up 50.9% of all tickets and 60.9% of the money coming in on Super Bowl bets from March 7 until 11 a.m. March 8, which came out to more money being bet on them than every other NFL team combined.
“We knew the Jets were going to try and make a splash at quarterback, so their odds were already lower to begin with,” said Adam Pullen, Assistant Director of Trading at Caesars Sportsbook. “I don’t blame people for being excited about how the Jets improved last year, but the AFC is just loaded. We thought 30/1 was okay even if there were lower prices elsewhere, but the money is going to tell us what we need to know and we have to respond to the liability.”
The Bengals, Chiefs and Eagles still have more overall Super Bowl tickets and handle than the Jets, but the recent Jets betting surge sees only six teams (Chiefs, 49ers, Bills, Eagles, Bengals and Cowboys) with better odds to win it all.
Another whopping stat is that the Jets now have more money bet on them than 16 NFL teams, including the Saints, Giants, Patriots, Vikings, Rams, Steelers and ironically enough, the Packers
The recent Jets betting surge hasn’t translated into Rodgers' MVP action though, as the four-time winner of the award ranks outside of the top 10 in both tickets and handle to win it in 2023 and has received less action than his expected Packers replacement, Jordan Love.
“Even though Rodgers would be an upgrade for the Jets, he’s up there in age and he’s coming off his worst season in recent memory,” Pullen said. “People may be waiting for a few games to see how he looks before getting excited about his MVP chances.”
ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL 58
Odds from Caesars Sportsbook as of Wednesday afternoon
Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
San Francisco 49ers (+700)
Buffalo Bills (+800)
Philadelphia Eagles (+800)
Cincinnati Bengals (+1000)
Dallas Cowboys (+1800)
New York Jets (+2000)
Los Angeles Chargers (+2200)
Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500)
Baltimore Ravens (+2500)
New Orleans Saints (+3000)
Detroit Lions (+3000)
