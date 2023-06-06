Tulane LSU Baseball

LSU head coach Jay Johnson, center, talks to LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) and LSU catcher Hayden Travinski (25) during an NCAA baseball game against Tulane on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Heading into this weekend’s super regionals, top overall seed Wake Forest remains the favorite at +250 at Caesars Sportsbook. No. 2 Florida and No. 5 LSU aren’t far behind either, both sitting at +500. Do the two latter teams still represent good value? Both have to play conference opponents who also are seeded nationally.

Let’s take a look at the super regional schedule and each team’s odds to win the College World Series, as posted by Caesars Sportsbook. (Note: Alabama has not been listed in any odds or game lines since their earlier alleged scandal this season.)

All potential Game 3 times TBD

Series beginning Friday:

Duke (38-22) at No. 7 Virginia (48-12)

Schedule: Game 1, Friday, 12 p.m. (ESPN2); Game 2, Saturday, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

CWS title odds: Duke +2100; Virginia +1400

No. 14 Indiana State (45-15) at TCU (40-22)

Schedule: Game 1, Friday, 5 p.m. (ESPNU); Game 2, Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

CWS title odds: Indiana State +4000; TCU +1300

No. 15 South Carolina (42-19) at No. 2 Florida (48-15)

Schedule: Game 1, Friday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2); Game 2, Saturday, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

CWS title odds: South Carolina +1000; Florida +550

Oral Roberts (49-11) at Oregon (40-20)

Schedule: Game 1, Friday, 8 p.m. (ESPNU); Game 2, Saturday, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

CWS title odds: Oral Roberts +5000; Oregon +2600

Series beginning Saturday

No. 16 Alabama (43-19) at No. 1 Wake Forest (50-10)

Schedule: Game 1, Saturday, 12 p.m. (ESPN); Game 2, Sunday, TBD

CWS title odds: Alabama n/a; Wake Forest +310

No. 5 LSU (46-15) vs. No. 12 Kentucky (40-19)

Schedule: Game 1, Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPN); Game 2, Sunday, TBD

CWS title odds: LSU +600; Kentucky +3100

Tennessee (41-19) at Southern Miss (45-18)

Schedule: Game 1, Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPNU); Game 2, Sunday, TBD

CWS title odds: Tennessee +1200; Southern Miss +3100

Texas (41-20) at No. 8 Stanford (42-17)

Schedule: Game 1, Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2); Game 2, Sunday, TBD

CWS title odds: Texas +1900; Stanford +1000

