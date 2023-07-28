It’s NFL team preview time, and today we’re looking at the Tennessee Titans. Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from July 25 through Sept. 8, we will take an in-depth look at each team in the NFL with a 7- to 10-minute video going through impactful additions and departures, last year’s rankings and strength of schedule in 2023.
Home Field Sports analyst Jim Derry will then make a prediction on the team’s record this season and where they will finish in their respective division, along with the over/under win total, at Caesars Sportsbook.
These stories are a brief summary of the accompanied preview videos – powered by the Dattitude Podcast (which will review each division every Friday until the season begins). The schedule for when each team will run is listed below with a link to each story and video that already has run.
TENNESSEE TITANS
Coach: Mike Vrabel (6th season)
2022 record: 7-10, third in AFC South; did not make playoffs.
2023 bye week: 7
2023 Draft: 1 (11th overall pick), T Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; 2 (33) QB Will Levis, Kentucky; 3 (81) RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane; 5 (147) TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati; 6 (186) T/G Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland; 7 (228) WR Colton Dowell, Tennessee-Martin.
Free-agent signings: T Andre Dillard (from Philadelphia), 3 years, $29M; OLB Arden Key (from Jacksonville), 3 years, $21M; WR DeAndre Hopkins (from Arizona), 2 years, $26M; T Daniel Brunskill (from San Francisco), 2 years, $5.5M; LB Luke Gifford (from Dallas), 2 years, $4M; LB Azeez Al-Shaair (from San Francisco), 1 year, $5M; CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (from Tampa Bay), 1 year, $3.5M; WR Chris Moore (from Houston), 1 year, $1.32M; FB Trevon Wesco (from Chicago), 1 year, $1.23M; DT Jaleel Johnson (from Atlanta), 1 year, $1.08M; LB Ben Niemann (from Arizona), 1 year, $1.08M.
Key moments in video: Last year’s rankings don’t tell the whole story (1:33); Offense will be a lot better than it was in 2022, including the offensive line (2:29); Mike Vrabel won’t stand for what he watched last year; odds and totals (3:58); Easiest and toughest parts of schedule (6:06); Over/Under win totals, predictions and projected record and finish in division (8:15)
