The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will be the 107th running of the historic race, and the 33-car field appears to be more competitive than ever.
Qualifying saw record lap times put down, as Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou is set to lead the field to green after recording the fastest qualifying time in the history of Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 234.217 mph.
There was also plenty of drama to see who would make the field, as IndyCar series veteran Graham Rahal was left out after his teammate Jack Harvey delivered on a last-second qualifying effort.
Palou is the early betting favorite to win the 500 at Caesars Sportsbook and we’ve got the odds for all 33 drivers listed in the order of where they’ll be starting on Sunday.
107TH INDIANAPOLIS 500 FULL FIELD ODDS
Includes starting position, (car number), driver name (R-rookie; W- previous Indy 500 winner), race team/engine and odds to win the race
ROW 1
1 (10) Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda (+650)
2 (21) Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet (+1000)
3 (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (+1200)
ROW 2
4 (14) Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet (+1500)
5 (5) Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (+700)
6 (9) Scott Dixon (W), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda (+700)
ROW 3
7 (7) Alexander Rossi (W), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (+900)
8 (11) Takuma Sato (W), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda (+1100)
9 (66) Tony Kanaan (W), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (+1700)
ROW 4
10 (8) Marcus Ericsson (W), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda (+1100)
11 (41) Benjamin Pedersen (R), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet (+7500)
12 (12) Will Power (W), Team Penske Chevrolet (+1600)
ROW 5
13 (33) Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet (+5000)
14 (2) Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet (+1500)
15 (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda (+2500)
ROW 6
16 (20) Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet (+5000)
17 (2) Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet (+1400)
18 (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay (W), Dreyer and Reinbold Racing Chevrolet (+6000)
ROW 7
19 (28) Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda (+4500)
20 (06) Helio Castroneves (W), Meyer Shank Racing Honda (+5500)
21 (26) Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda (+2000)
ROW 8
22 (60) Simon Pagenaud (W), Meyer Shank Racing Honda (+5000)
23 (18) David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing Honda (+4000)
24 (98) Marco Andretti, Andretti Autosport Honda (+6000)
ROW 9
25 (24) Stefan Wilson, Dreyer and Reinbold Racing Chevrolet (+12500)
26 (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Autosport Honda (+30000)
27 (78) Agustin Canapino (R), Juncos Hollinger Racing (+25000)
ROW 10
28 (77) Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing (+25000)
29 (50) R.C. Enerson (R), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet (+30000)
30 (44) Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda (+30000)
ROW 11
31 (45) Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda (+10000)
32 (51) Sting Ray Robb (R), Dale Coyne Racing Honda (+30000)
33 (30) Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda (+20000)
Odds from Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday, May 23
