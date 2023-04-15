The Boston Bruins capped off a historic regular season with a 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Boston finished with a 65-12-5 record, setting NHL marks for wins in a season and points in a season (135).
The Bruins clinched the Presidents' Trophy several weeks ago and enjoyed team milestones like having the top penalty-kill unit in the league and scoring the second-most goals. Individually David Pastrnak hit the 60-goal mark, finishing with 61 goals, second to only Connor McDavid for most goals scored this season.
"There's numerous statistical metrics you can look at that make the season special," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "But for me, it's how much those guys care about playing for each other. That's what's special."
Boston will be the top seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bruins will start their Eastern Conference first round series against the Florida Panthers on Monday. Montgomery said that the team will take a second to appreciate their run this season, but they are ready for the playoffs.
"The beauty of sports is that you have to have a short memory," Montgomery said. "Three days from now, we start Game 1 and that's where all our focus is now. The Panthers are a really good team, a dangerous team and we're going to have to be at the top of our game to have success."
Boston is betting at -215 for Game 1 against the Panthers and +120 on the 1.5 puck line. The Bruins are -220 to win the best-of-seven series against Florida. For those expecting Boston to sweep the Panthers, it would pay +450.
The Bruins are the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup at +330, ahead of the Colorado Avalanche (+650), Edmonton Oilers (+800), Toronto Maple Leafs (+900) and Carolina Hurricanes (+1100).
Pastrnak, who is likely to be named a Hart Trophy finalist, is the betting favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at +700, slightly ahead of McDavid (+800). For now, Pastrnak is just going to take it one game at a time and he respects what the Panthers are capable of achieving.
"They've been playing good hockey for a while now and I'm excited to get things going," Pastrnak said. "They're obviously a great team and it's going to be a fun series."
Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, the betting favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, is third on the Conn Smythe board at +900. Team captain Patrice Bergeron and forward Brad Marchand are both at +2500.
