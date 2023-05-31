The 2023 NBA Finals have yet to begin, but we can already start looking ahead to the 2024 championship market. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the select shops with 2024 NBA championship odds as of late May.
Despite falling in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics are priced at +575 to win it all next season. Only the Denver Nuggets have better odds with a value of +475, and they are on the verge of securing their first championship in franchise history if they can take care of the Miami Heat.
Boston fell to the Heat after facing an 0-3 series deficit. The Celtics were able to storm back and tie the series but ultimately lost Game 7 at home. It prevented them from returning to the NBA Finals after their runner-up finish in 2022 when they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.
The Celtics were considered favorites to win the title for much of the 2022-23 campaign. Boston went 57-25 and finished as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with rookie head coach Joe Mazzulla leading the way. It marked the most wins by the organization since going 62-20 during the 2008-09 campaign.
From a betting perspective, Boston went 56-46 against the spread for a cover rate of 54.9%. Only seven teams posted a cover rate better than the Celtics, including the Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers. Boston also went 53-47-2 to the over on the closing point total.
The market never really soured on the Celtics, who opened as +650 favorites to win it all last year, according to the database at sportsoddshistory.com. Boston’s championship odds got down to +500 entering the season. The Celtics’ price touched as high as +400 in February but mostly hovered between +300 and +375 during the regular season.
Based on market expectations last year, it should be no surprise to see Boston near the top of the odds board again for next season. The Milwaukee Bucks (+700) and Phoenix Suns (+900) are the only teams within striking distance of the Celtics for that No. 2 spot.
But this offseason could drastically change the betting odds, particularly with so much uncertainty surrounding Boston this summer.
The Celtics will have a decision to make regarding Jaylen Brown’s contract, which could lead to the team looking for potential trades. Perhaps this franchise considers making a head coaching change for the fourth year in a row, as well.
Nothing is really off the table for a Celtics team desperately trying to win a ring for the first time since 2008. Championship windows tend to close fast in the NBA, but the betting markets clearly expect Boston to be in the mix once again in 2024.
