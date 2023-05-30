The Red Sox sit fourth out of five teams in a competitive AL East division with a 28-25 record. They are 9.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16), with the Baltimore Orioles (34-20) and New York Yankees (33-23) ahead of them. Only the Toronto Blue Jays (28-26) are below the Red Sox at this point in the season.
As a result, Boston has the longest odds to win the division with a 40/1 price tag at FanDuel Sportsbook. All other AL East teams are 9/1 or better to win the division, with Tampa Bay leading the way at -220. New York is +440, followed by Baltimore’s listing of +750 and Toronto’s value of +900.
At +4000, the Red Sox have an implied probability of 2.44% of winning the division. They haven’t finished atop the AL East since winning the World Series back in 2018.
Boston is just as much of a longshot elsewhere in the futures markets.
The Red Sox are +2700 to win the American League pennant, which puts them 10th on the odds board. The Rays pace the market at +280, while fellow division rivals such as the Yankees (+650), Blue Jays (+750) and Orioles (+2100) are all ahead of the Red Sox by a decent margin. 11 squads are listed as 32/1 or better to win the AL, with all other teams coming in at 100/1 or longer.
As for the World Series market, the Red Sox are 50/1 to win the whole thing. It is interesting that there isn’t much of a gap between their division odds and World Series odds, suggesting there is more long-term potential with this team.
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have the best odds to win the World Series, coming in at +430 on FanDuel. The Atlanta Braves (+500), Rays (+650) and Houston Astros (+700) are all right behind them.
Bettors might not be interested in buying long-term stock on the Red Sox, but there is money to be made on this team on a game-by-game basis.
According to TeamRankings, the Red Sox have a 52.8% cover rate on the run line. Only nine teams in all of baseball have a better cover rate, including the Orioles (61.1%), Rays (57.1%), and Yankees (53.6%) as of late May.
Perhaps even more noteworthy, Boston has the second-best over rate in the MLB this year. The Red Sox are 31-20-2 at clearing the closing total, which is good for an over rate of 60.8%. The Rays have an over rate of 64.2% with a record of 34-19-3.
The Red Sox are set to begin a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds this evening.
