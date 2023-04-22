After a slow start to the season, the Boston Red Sox have won five of their past seven and are one game above .500 at 11-10.
Through roughly 20 games the American League East has proven to be the strongest division in baseball with all five teams currently above .500. Despite the recent surge, the Red Sox remain a long shot to win the AL East at +3500, far behind betting favorites the Tampa Bay Rays (+100), New York Yankees (+180) and Toronto Blue Jays (+350).
However, Boston has proven to be a good daily bet to keep track of right now. The Red Sox were +145 moneyline underdogs for Friday’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers but scored twice in the sixth and rallied from an early deficit to win 5-3. Starter Nick Pivetta limited the damage over 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven.
The eight-run total fell just below the 8.5 total set and that paid -110.
Boston will be underdogs again for Saturday’s game against the Brewers. The Red Sox are +110 on the moneyline with Garrett Whitlock taking the mound. Milwaukee is a slight -130 favorite with Wade Miley expected to make the start. Whitlock is +126 to go over 5.5 innings and +128 to strike out at least six batters.
On the individual side, Rafael Devers has slowed down from his hot early-season start. The third baseman was 0-for-5 Friday and is hitting just .200 (6-for-30) over the past seven games. But his early power surge left a mark on the betting board and he’s at +1400 on FanDuel to be the regular season home run leader.
Those odds put him even with Angels former MVP Mike Trout, Astros outfielder Jordan Alvarez and Braves first baseman Matt Olson. The betting favorites remain inside the Lincoln Tunnel with Yankees home run king Aaron Judge at +250 and Mets first baseman Pete Alonso at +350.
Devers has dipped a little with his odds to win the AL MVP He is currently at +3200, which gives him the eighth-highest odds on the board. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani remains the clear betting favorite at +140.
The Red Sox pitching staff has struggled at times this year, so it’s no surprise that starter Corey Kluber’s odds to win the AL Cy Young have dropped to +20000 with his 0-4 start. Chris Sale, who is 1-1 with an ERA of 8.00 is at +10000. Right-hander Tanner Houck has gotten off to a decent start at 3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and could get on the betting board at the next update.
