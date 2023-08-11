Life in the American League East this year is as tough as there is in all of baseball, and no team quite understands that like the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are currently 60-55 on the season but they sit in fourth place in the AL East.
A run to win the division looks very difficult as the Red Sox currently sit 11 games back of the Baltimore Orioles. Odds reflect this as Boston is +24000 to win the division, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. A run to the second wild-card spot is doable right now, as Alex Cora's team is only four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays with 47 games remaining.
It is going to be tough for the Red Sox to make the playoffs (+750), as they would have to pass multiple teams in their division to even qualify as a wild card.
The Baltimore Orioles are currently in first place and are the fourth most likely American League team to win the pennant (+480). The Tampa Bay Rays, who trail the Orioles have better odds to win the pennant (+460). It is the teams from the AL West that has the best odds, as the Astros (+290) and Rangers (+310) are looked at as the teams to beat.
The Red Sox have better odds to win the American League pennant (+6500) and the World Series (+12000) than they do of winning their own division. If you are all in on the Red Sox, now is the perfect time to place your wagers.
When it comes to individual success, it is hard to find top award candidates from teams that are at the bottom of their divisions. However, the Red Sox have a legitimate contender to win the American League Rookie of the Year.
Masataka Yoshida is having a spectacular season, hitting .304 with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. The .304 batting average ranks eighth in all of baseball, and it is a big reason why he has the second-highest odds to win the aforementioned award (+300). The only player with better odds to win the award is Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles, who is currently -185 at FanDuel.
While Yoshida has some ground to make up if you like the Red Sox to go on a magical September run, pairing a future with Yoshida as Rookie of the Year may be a sneaky play to place a flyer on.
