When you look at the record of the Boston Red Sox, you wouldn't think they are in a bad spot. The Red Sox are currently 69-65 on the season (as of Friday morning), which would usually be enough to be in the thick of a Wild Card race.
However, this year is different. The American League East is insanely strong from top to bottom. This has the Red Sox sitting in fourth place, 14.5 games back of the first-place Baltimore Orioles. In between Baltimore and Boston are Tampa Bay (1.5 games back) and Toronto (10.5 GB).
The odds are stacked against the Red Sox to come back and win the division, as they are +50000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Those odds are tied with the Yankees for the worst in the division, despite the Red Sox being four games ahead of New York in the standings.
It is going to be tough for the Red Sox to make the playoffs, as the odds reflect. Boston is 20/1 as it sits 6.5 games back from the final Wild Card spot. The Blue Jays are currently 2.5 games out of that final spot, held by the Texas Rangers.
The schedule sees the Red Sox play mostly within their division to close out the year, where they hold a 19-14 thus far in 2023. 19 of Boston's final 28 games are against division opponents. The three non-American East teams left on Alex Cora's squad's schedule are Chicago, Kansas City and Texas.
If the Red Sox are going to pull off a near-impossible run to the playoffs, it must start with a three-game sweep of the 41-94 Kansas City Royals this weekend. Further, Boston would have to finish the season around 19-9, 20-8 at least have a shot to steal a playoff spot away from a team currently in the hunt.
