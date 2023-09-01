There’s not much time left to place your futures tickets for the upcoming NFL season with kickoff about a week away for most teams. There is a lot of intrigue around the AFC East as there may not be a division that people are more divided on, and this includes the New England Patriots.
The offseason has seen some crazy storylines from the aforementioned division.
Aaron Rodgers has joined the New York Jets after many years with the Green Bay Packers. The Buffalo Bills have had some drama off the field as Stefon Diggs seems unhappy with his role. Finally, the Miami Dolphins have the talent to compete, but the health of Tua Tagovailoa is always a question. This leaves New England as the only team that hasn't clearly strengthened.
Nevertheless, let's take a look at some interesting Patriots bets for the upcoming season.
Many believe that New England is going to be at the bottom of the AFC East standings, and the playoffs are looked at as an unlikely goal. The Patriots' win total on the season at DraftKings Sportsbook currently sits at 6.5. The Bills (10.5), Dolphins (9.5) and Jets (9.5) are all looked at as teams that will be contending to win the AFC.
It should come as no surprise given the win totals that the Patriots have the worst odds to win the division. They're currently +800, while the Bills (+120), Jets (+270) and Dolphins (+300) are all much more likely to win the division in the eyes of oddsmakers. There is no other division in the NFL that sees three teams under 3/1 odds to win, which shows the competitiveness of the AFC East.
While the division looks to pose a tough test, New England making the playoffs wouldn’t be a complete shock. The Patriots are currently +245 to reach the postseason, while the Bills (-265), Jets (-130) and Dolphins (-110) are all expected to make the playoffs.
The Super Bowl looks to be a long shot for the Patriots, who have 65/1 odds to lift the Lombardi Trophy, according to DraftKings. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite (+600), while the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites to repeat in the NFC (+650).
Rhomondre Stevenson is looking like the featured player on the offensive side of the ball for the Patriots, and his over/under for rushing yards is 850.5 yards. Last season, he rushed for 1,040 yards. While New England has signed Ezekiel Elliot, Stevenson is still expected to get the rock during a majority of the snaps as he will look to tally another 1,000-yard season.
The last bet to keep an eye on is Matthew Judon hitting the over on his sacks. The number is currently set at 11.75, and last season, he had 15.5. He has hit at least 12.5 in each of the last two years and will look to do so for a third consecutive season in 2023.
If you want an interesting parlay, Stevenson over 850.5 rushing yards and Judon over 11.75 sacks gets you +215 odds as of Friday, September 1.
