The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has reached the knockout rounds. The field has been cut in half after three matches in the group stages. The Round of 16 begins at 1 a.m. ET on Saturday as the tournament transitions into a single-elimination event.
The United States — who was the favorite coming into the event — squeaked into the knockout stages. The Stars and Stripes were the runners-up in Group E to The Netherlands after a 0-0 draw with Portugal on matchday three.
A couple of poor showings and a tough knockout stage draw have seen the two-time defending World Cup winners knocked off their perch as the chalk favorite. The United States now has the second-shortest odds (4/1) to win the Women's World Cup behind England (3/1) at Caesars Sportsbook.
This news comes as no surprise to viewers as the Lionesses have looked sharp thus far. England topped Group D with three wins from three games, scoring eight and allowing just one goal during that span. Meanwhile, the U.S. won just one and drew two in its group, scoring four and allowing one.
Other teams are beginning to creep up on the odds boards too. Spain is knocking on the door of the aforementioned duo at +450. France (+750) and Japan (+800) have also looked hugely impressive, the latter of which beat out Spain for the top spot in Group C.
Those are the only teams with odds shorter than 10/1 to lift the World Cup trophy on August 20. Let's take a look at the full odds board ahead of the knockout stages.
Odds to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
According to Caesars Sportsbook as of August 3, 2023
England (+300)
United States (+400)
Spain (+450)
France (+750)
Japan (+800)
Australia (+1200)
Netherlands (+1200)
Sweden (+1800)
Colombia (+3000)
Norway (+6500)
Denmark (+8000)
Nigeria (+10000)
Switzerland (+10000)
Jamaica (+15000)
South Africa (+25000)
Morocco (+35000)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.