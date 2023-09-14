Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here is our best bet for Thursday, Sept. 14:
TOP PLAY
The play: NFL, Minnesota Vikings +6 at Philadelphia Eagles
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)
Our take: As I said in my NFL picks column this week, while the Philadelphia Eagles remain much of the nation’s darlings (including many sharps), they seem ripe to take a step back. And with the volume of disdain, those same sharps have for the Vikings and how poorly this team played last week, it’s a major surprise this line has dropped a full point in a day.
But winning sharps can put their pride away, and it appears as if they have done that here. Simply put, the public is going to bet on Philly, while the people who win are taking the guys with the horns on their helmets. We like to win, so we’ll go with them to cover the near-touchdown spread, too.
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
