Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Tuesday, April 25:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA Playoffs, Nuggets (-10) over Timberwolves
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 9 p.m. (NBA TV)
Our take: The Denver Nuggets nearly completed a sweep of the Minnesota Timberwolves even on a somewhat off night in Game 4 on the road, so a return home should lead to a bounce-back effort.
The Nuggets had dominated every game prior to Game 4, including the first two games in Denver, so we’re expecting a return to that level of dominance tonight for Nikola Jokic and company as they look to put a bow on this series.
The Timberwolves don’t have enough scoring options outside of Anthony Edwards for us to feel confident in them keeping it close, so we’ll roll with the Nuggets even with a double-digit spread.
CARDINALS-GIANTS OVER
The play: MLB, Cardinals at Giants OVER nine runs
The odds/bet: +100 ($10 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 9:40 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings)
Our take: The St. Louis Cardinals struggled to get any offense going last night against the San Francisco Giants, but tonight should be a different story due to a much softer pitching matchup.
The Giants also struggled to score for much of the night, but both teams should have plenty of opportunities for runs with Cardinals No. 5 starter Jake Woodford taking the mound against Giants spot starter John Brebbia.
Woodford has consistently struggled so far as a starter, whereas Brebbia has mainly been used out of the bullpen, so there should be plenty of scoring on both sides to where we like the over.
HOW WE’VE FARED
NBA Playoffs, Grizzlies (+4.5) over Lakers (LOST $33)
MLB, Royals at Diamondbacks UNDER 10 runs (WON $10)
Monday's profit/loss: -$23 (1-1)
Total for the week: -$23 (1-1)
Total for April: -$342.20 (21-27)
Total for 2023: -$366.30 (86-97)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.