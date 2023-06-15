Life in the American League East isn’t easy.
We have known this for quite some time, but this year’s version of the Boston Red Sox exemplifies just that. They are 34-35 overall as of mid-June, a record that would be good enough for second in the American League Central and within striking distance in the American League West.
Instead, Boston is last in the AL East and 14 games back of the division front-runners in the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Red Sox likely would be on the outside looking in while playing in another division, but their last-place standing shows how difficult the AL East truly is. The other four teams are all above .500, with the Rays at 49-22 and the Baltimore Orioles at 43-25. The New York Yankees are 39-30, while the Toronto Blue Jays have a 38-32 record.
FanDuel’s betting odds help show how much Boston is out of it already, as this team is 120/1 to win its own five-team division. The Rays are -470 favorites, while the Yankees are priced at +750. Even the Blue Jays (+1200) and Orioles (+1500) are considered long shots to win the division.
Comparing Boston’s value in the AL East to winning more than that is where things get really interesting. The Red Sox are 60/1 to win the American League pennant this year, which is half the price to win a five-team division.
Boston is still behind 10 teams to win the AL, including all four of its division rivals, but this team has a better outlook than most of the other bottom feeders. The Red Sox are 130/1 to win the World Series, which gives them better odds than the Pittsburgh Pirates (150/1) who are in first place in the National League Central.
The Red Sox will always have a reputation, as they have won four World Series trophies since 2004. Their most recent championship came in 2018 when Boston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
Given their current standing in the MLB, the Red Sox don’t have great odds in most of the individual futures markets. But bettors have been able to make money on a game-by-game basis by attacking Boston’s overs.
So far this season, the Red Sox have an over rate of 55.2% and have cleared the closing total in 37 different games. That over rate ranks sixth in all of baseball, trailing the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds.
That could prove to be a good angle this weekend when the Red Sox host the New York Yankees for a three-game set. New York’s under rate is 55.2% this year, so expect the market to have a disagreement on where each total should be.
