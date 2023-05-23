The stage for the 2023 UEFA Champions League final is set. The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will play host to a battle between two European giants, Inter Milan and Manchester City.
The Nerazzurri clinched their spot in the UCL final for the first time since its historic 2010 triumph with a win over their noisy neighbors. Meanwhile, the Citizens are back under the bright lights for the second time in the last three seasons, and seeking revenge for their 2021 defeat to Chelsea.
How do oddsmakers see the biggest game in club football playing out?
Pep Guardiola's Man City squad is the runaway favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The Citizens have heavily juiced -550 odds to lift the trophy (-255 to win it inside 90 minutes). This means there is serious value on the Nerazzurri. Simone Inzaghi's side has +375 odds to pull off the upset with astonishing +625 odds to do it in normal time.
It's no secret that Man City is the better team on paper. The Citizens lifted the Premier League title last weekend and the chance at a treble is still on the table. Guardiola's squad had to go through a gauntlet of European giants to reach this stage with victories over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Man City handled these historic greats with relative ease en route to Turkey.
On the other hand, Inter Milan was the best team on the noticeably weaker side of the Champions League bracket. The Nerazzurri had to play two Portuguese sides in Benfica and Porto before overcoming rival AC Milan in the semifinals. Furthermore, Inzaghi's side sits 20 points behind Serie A champions, Napoli, in the Italian top flight.
Man City has the individual advantage in attack, as well. The Citizens' No. 9, Erling Haaland, is the competition's leading goalscorer with 12. Man City's star midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, also leads all players with seven assists.
They'll be met with a brick wall in Andre Onana and the Inter Milan defense though. The Nerazzurri have the most clean sheets as a squad (8) and Onana leads all keepers with 45 saves this season. Nevertheless, Inzaghi's men have not faced an attack as lethal as Man City's (competition-high 31 goals) to date.
Inter Milan is searching for its fourth European title, whereas Man City is desperate to join the continental elite with its first Champions League crown.
The Champions League final will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10. The game will be broadcast on CBS in the United States.
