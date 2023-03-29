Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Wednesday, March 29:
TOP PLAY
The play: PGA Valero Texas Open, Si Woo Kim to finish in top 20
The odds/bet: +115 ($30 to win $34.50)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: Thursday through Sunday on Golf Channel and ESPN+ and NBC on the weekend
Our take: It not only has been a nice run for the 27-year-old – finishing in the top 40 in eight of the past nine tournaments he has played in, but he also has fared well on this TPC San Antonio course.
He has finished in the top 23 all but one of the six times he has played it, and that was missing the cut on his first try in 2016. Last year, he was tied for 13th, and in 2019 he finished tied for fourth.
This is anything but a star-studded field, as many players are skipping this one to get ready for The Masters next week. And quite a few of the favorites will be using this for a tuneup and might be trying things they wouldn’t normally try.
While Kim isn’t the longest off the tee, his accuracy and tee-to-green measures up with the best in this field, and that should be key this weekend with hot temperatures and winds in the low teens throughout most of the tournament.
NBA FAVORITE DESPERATE TO WIN
The play: NBA, Nets -10.5 over Rockets
The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7:40 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Our take: It has been an awful run for Brooklyn, and they now are in danger of falling into a play-in spot in the East, as they are in sixth place and just one-half game ahead of Miami. In other words, this is a game they simply HAVE to HAVE.
The only good news for them is despite losing six of their past seven games, the one they did win was a trouncing of the Heat last Saturday. Interestingly, the previous win before that was the Western Conference’s first-place Nuggets on the road on March 12 as a 9-point underdog.
Meanwhile, the Rockets have now fallen back into “get the season over” mode since defeating the Pelicans on March 17 and have not only lost six consecutive games but lost five of them against the spread, including three straight defeats of 17 points or more and two of them by 22-plus.
HOW WE’VE FARED
NBA: Magic +7 over Grizzlies (LOST $33)
NBA: Pelicans +8.5 over Warriors (LOST $10.50)
Tuesday’s profit/loss: -$43.50 (0-2)
Total for the week: -$3.50 (2-2)
Total for March: +$148.40 (31-26)
Total for 2023: +$19.40 (63-66)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
