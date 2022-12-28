FILE - Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) plays during an NCAA college football game against Oregon State in this Saturday, Nov 26, 2022, file photo in Corvallis, Ore. The Holiday Bowl will usher in a new era with potentially a retro look. The No. 15 Oregon Ducks will play North Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Petco Park, the downtown home of baseball's Padres. It'll be the first football game at the ballpark and the first Holiday Bowl since 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman,File)