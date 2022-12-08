Missed field goals, dropped passes and one less first down cost me an over. One point in a 10-9 game broke the leg of a teaser we have hit nearly every week this season. A barrage of points in a tight game on Sunday night killed another best bet.
Yes, boys and girls, it certainly was THAT kind of week. Forget that the Saints broke the hearts of all Who Dats in WhoDatville with their shenanigans Monday night. (OK, some of us won’t forget that one for a while.)
Meanwhile, we got an overwhelming majority of the picks that were not involved in best bets correctly, going 9-6 against the spread overall.
It happens. So what do you do? The same thing you do every week: Keep analyzing the week’s slate and find the best values. We told you 70 percent was not sustainable. However, 61 percent most certainly is, and we are determined not to drop below that throughout the remainder of what’s left.
With that, it’s hard to believe it is Week 14, but that is exactly where we are. Let’s jump back on the winning train.
Any comments, questions, gratitude or hate mail is welcome at jderry@theadvocate.com .
NOTES: All spreads, money lines and over/under totals (as of Wednesday morning) are provided by Caesars Sportsbook . We started the season with a mythical bankroll of $1,000. Our totals for the past week and the season are at the bottom of this column.
THE WEEK 14 BEST BETS
HOME TEAM in CAPS
Byes: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington.
1) 6½-point teaser, Minnesota +9 over DETROIT and Baltimore +9 over PITTSBURGH
WHEN: Both games Sunday at 1 p.m. THE BET: $52 to win $40.
Teaser explanation: At most books, a bettor can parlay two teams in a “teaser” and get 6 points of cushion for each bet. However, it costs -120 to play and – like a parlay – both legs must hit to cash the ticket. Here, a 6½-point teaser costs -130.
I know the sharps absolutely abhor Minnesota, and I have heard from sharps I respect, “The Vikings are the worst 10-2 team in the history of football.” But this might be the weirdest spread I have seen all season. I understand power ratings do this and power ratings do that, but who in the hell has power ratings where these teams would be even on a neutral field?!?
Anyone who has followed this column throughout the past eight seasons knows when I see a spread I don’t understand, I often jump on the side that makes no sense, because it makes no sense for a reason. I just can’t do it here. I get the Lions have played very well the past month or so, especially since they overcame some key injuries on offense, but can someone tell me which Lion is going to stop Dalvin Cook? How about Justin Jefferson? and I don’t care this game was close in Minnesota in Week 3.
Here’s your trivia question for the week: When is the last time the Lions have been favored against a team with 10 wins when they played them? The answer is New Year’s Day 2012 against Green Bay when the Packers had wrapped up the NFC North and the No. 1 seed (and Matt Flynn went on to pass for 480 yards and six TDs). The time before that? Try December of 1969 against the Los Angeles Rams when they had already clinched the COASTAL Division. (Yeah, I don’t remember that division, either.)
That’s it! Twice! and NEVER before this week against a team that hadn’t clinched anything as of yet – EVER – in the history of this franchise dating back to when spreads began to be notated in 1952. (And in case you were wondering, it has only happened two other times in the postseason – in 1995 and 1970.) That is incredibly insane.
One last thing: The Lions have never covered IN FRANCHISE HISTORY when favored over a team that had 10 wins or more at the time of the game.
So while I don’t feel comfortable simply taking the points in best bets, this could be the top teaser leg of the season.
SCORE PREDICTION: Vikings (+2.5) 33, Lions 27. (Over 53.)
Let’s now look at the Ravens. Of course, Lamar Jackson is out, but one thing we know about Coach John Harbaugh is he knows how to rally the troops. This seems like team bonding time if there ever was one.
Even with Jackson out, this line seems to be a little weird and skewed toward a Steelers team that has sort of overperformed the past few weeks. and against teams with mobile quarterbacks this season – Josh Allen and the Bills and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia – Pittsburgh lost both by a combined score of 73-16. Tyler Huntley is no Lamar Jackson, but he should be able to move around and run when he needs to, and he proved he can be effective throwing the ball at times.
Even when the Steelers were going through their run with Big Ben in there, they have won by more than a touchdown in this series only once in the past 15 games (on Oct. 1, 2017) and only three times since Harbaugh became coach in 2008, which is 30 games, including the postseason.
I don’t love the score prediction I have here, but I would be very surprised if it isn’t close, especially with a cold forecast of possible rain and/or snow.
SCORE PREDICTION: Ravens (+2.5) 19, Steelers 17. (Under 37.)
2) New England -1 over ARIZONA
WHEN: Monday at 8:15 p.m. THE BET: $22.
Well, the Patriots find themselves in a predicament, and Bill Belichick – even if he isn’t listening – has to endure the “see, it was all Tom Brady” talk three years after his departure. This game most certainly presents a crossing road, as the only potential road to a second consecutive playoff berth continues on with a victory in this game, as the Pats likely can only afford one more loss to get in.
The final four games after this one? At Las Vegas, home for Cincinnati and Miami and a finish at Buffalo, who very well could need that one to win the AFC East.
In other words, this is must win. For Arizona, their immediate future includes – most likely – a huge shakeup in the coaching staff and a high first-round draft pick.
Coming off back-to-back losses this season and last, New England has defeated the Jets in October by five, Jacksonville by 20 at the end of last season and a 41-point victory over the Jets in October 2021.
The Cardinals have lost three of their past four games off a bye week, and one can’t imagine they will have much to bring here against one of the better defensive units in the NFL.
SCORE PREDICTION: Patriots 23, Cardinals 17. (Under 44.5.)
3) TENNESSEE -3.5 over Jacksonville
WHEN: Sunday at 1 p.m. THE BET: $22.
First off, taking favorites in best bets with a -3½-point spread is sort of like drinking a gallon of that chalky white stuff before having a scope. You don’t want to do it, but every so often you just have to. There honestly is nothing tougher than betting teams favored by -3½ or -7½, so when I do it (very rare occasions – do you want to have a scope done?) I must be darned sure.
This pick is as much about Coach Mike Vrabel as it is anything else, but the weather favors Tennessee in a big way, as it appears they’ll be playing this one in Nashville with cold rain coming down. So who do you think will fare better in that sort of weather – Derrick Henry or Trevor Lawrence?
I’ll take Henry all day every Sunday in that scenario.
Vrabel is 7-1 against the Jaguars in his career and has won five in a row. The Titans have won the past three games in the series by a combined score of 88-29 and five of the past seven by at least 18 or more in each. Also, he hasn’t lost three games in a row since his rookie coaching season in 2018.
He and the Titans win big here, as the Jags (4-8) clinch yet another losing season.
SCORE PREDICTION: Titans 26, Jaguars 17. (Over 41.5.)
4) NY GIANTS +7 over Philadelphia
WHEN: Sunday at 1 p.m. THE BET: $11.
I didn’t completely stray from the Golden Rule (of never betting against a home dog in a division game), but I probably need to change the name of it to the Silver Rule. Or maybe the Copper Rule.
The fact is, home field just doesn’t mean what it used to, but other than a loss a few weeks ago to Detroit (which doesn’t look nearly as bad now), the G-Men have been pretty good at home.
For the average bettor, this seems like an automatic pick in favor of the Eagles, but they have been all over the map the past month, and last week’s blowout of Tennessee can be attributed to all sorts of factors (I wish I would have the foresight to see), including wide receiver AJ Brown’s revenge factor.
Since their bye week in late October, the Eagles have mostly been an average team with a great record and lost their only divisional game at home against Washington in Week 10.
The past two seasons against their archrival, who were bad then with a bad coach, Philly is 2-2 with only one convincing win – last December when the Giants had all but packed it in on the way to a 4-13 finish. I think the Eagles win, but it will be tight until the very end.
SCORE PREDICTION: Eagles 24, Giants 21. (Under 45.5.)
5) Kansas City at DENVER under 43
WHEN: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. THE BET: $11.
The weather won’t be a factor at Mile High on Sunday, but the ineffective Broncos offense certainly will be. Even if the Chiefs find a way to score 31 against this really tough Denver defense, do we think Russell Wilson will put up more than 11?
Here’s a strong enough fact for me to take the under: The Broncos have scored more than 11 points just five times all season – and more than 16 only once – and those five games came against Seattle (30th-ranked defense), Houston (28th), Las Vegas twice (27th) and the LA Chargers (26th). The Chiefs have the 16th-ranked defense in the NFL.
I almost took Kansas City -9, but this being the second of three straight road games was enough for me to think Patrick Mahomes could be a bit off, and it wouldn’t be a shocker if the Chiefs had a lackluster offensive performance.
SCORE PREDICTION: Chiefs (-9) 24, Broncos 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.