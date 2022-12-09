The Boston Bruins took on the two Stanley Cup favorites in the Western Conference and finished 2-0-1, getting five out of a possible six points. The Bruins (21-3-1) still have the best record in the league, a half-game ahead of the New Jersey Devils (21-4-1).
Boston swept the season series against the Colorado Avalanche, beating the defending Stanley Cup champions 5-1 last Saturday at TD Garden and 4-0 on Wednesday in Denver. Trent Frederic and David Pastrnak scored three goals each over the two-game set. Goalie Linus Ullmark won both games and saved 47 of 48 shots in the set.
Boston's odds to win the Stanley Cup haven't changed despite the wins over the Avalanche. The Bruins remain +600 to win the Cup. Colorado saw its Cup odds drop very slightly from +475 to +500. The Vegas Golden Knights ended the Bruins' perfect home record with a 4-3 shootout win on Dec. 5 and have their odds at +750. New Jersey (+1000) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (+1200) round out the top five.
Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (15) and save percentage (.939).
"Calmness and confidence," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "I thought he was calm last year too ... he had a really good year. But now the plays he's making and playing those pucks so assertively to get us out of our own end. I think that's when you see a guy has taken his game to another level."
The Bruins goalie remains at +700 to win the Vezina Trophy, but he could move up with the next odds update. Currently he has the fourth-best odds behind the New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin (+400), New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (+500) and the Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger (+650).
In other odds for individual awards, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has jumped squarely into the race for the Norris Trophy. McAvoy has come on strong after missing the first 13 games of the season while rehabilitating from offseason shoulder surgery. He has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) with a plus-8 rating in 12 games.
"He's fun to watch, y'know, it's a lot more fun coaching with him than against," Montgomery said. "His skating, his ability to make reads, how many pucks he kept alive in the offensive zone by pinching pucks on walls and carrying them down."
McAvoy currently sits at +2500 for the Norris, which puts him just outside of the first tier that includes betting favorite Colorado's Cale Makar (+140), the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner. The New York Rangers' Adam Fox (+750), San Jose Sharks' Erik Karlsson (+1000), Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin and Nashville Predators' Roman Josi round out the top five.
The Bruins will have a chance to get some revenge on Vegas and former coach Bruce Cassidy in the rematch Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
