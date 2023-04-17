Offensive linemen tend to be drafted early and often in the NFL Draft, and 2023 appears to be no different with several offensive line prospects expected to go in the first round.
Guessing which offensive lineman will be drafted first could prove tough with so many enticing options on the board, but the oddsmakers have identified two top candidates.
Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski are both expected to be drafted in the top 10 according to the majority of mock drafts, and the odds reflect that.
Johnson Jr. is the current favorite to be the first offensive lineman drafted at -110, and Skoronski is right there with him at +100.
The Chicago Bears will likely be the first team to select an offensive lineman at ninth overall, and Johnson Jr. has been trending as the go-to option for them at that spot.
Skoronski could end up being the preferred option for the Bears though, and there’s also the chance that a team like the Las Vegas Raiders at seventh overall or the Atlanta Falcons at eighth surprise people by taking on offensive lineman first.
Other names in the mix are Georgia’s Broderick Jones at +500 and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright at +650, and while they’re both expected to be selected in the top half of the first round, there hasn’t been any indication that they’ll go above Jones or Skoronski.
Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison (+6000), Ohio State’s Dawand Jones (+6000) and Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence (+10000) are also on the board, but they don’t appear to offer value as extreme long shots.
FIRST OFFENSIVE LINEMAN DRAFTED ODDS
Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (-110)
Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (+100)
Broderick Jones, Georgia (+550)
Darnell Wright, Tennessee (+650)
Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (+6000)
Dawand Jones, Ohio State (+6000)
O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida (+10000)
