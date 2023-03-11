The Carolina Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, completing a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. Now the question on everyone's mind: Which quarterback will the Panthers take with the first pick?
Odds at various sportsbooks were quickly taken down after news of the trade broke, and when they came back up, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the new favorite to go No. 1.
Stroud carries a -250 price tag at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning you'd have to wager $250 just to profit $100 if he's drafted first.
Before the trade, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the odds-on favorite at prices approaching -200. Young is now the +175 second choice, with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at +450 the only other realistic candidates.
All others carry 40-to-1 odds or longer, including the top non-quarterback, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson (+8000).
For the top pick, the Panthers gave up their No. 9 overall pick as well as their late second-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and star wide receiver D.J. Moore.
So according to the odds, the Panthers have about a 98% implied chance of drafting a quarterback, and there's a 71.4% implied chance that QB is Stroud.
Stroud passed for 8,123 yards in two seasons as a starter with the Buckeyes, throwing 85 touchdown passes and only 12 interceptions.
Young's correlating numbers in two seasons as a Crimson Tide starter: 8,200 yards, 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Young also ran for 162 yards and 7 touchdowns over two seasons; Stroud, who's more of a pocket passer, had just 88 yards rushing and no scores.
