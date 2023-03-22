After the first two rounds in the women's NCAA tournament, there have been some changes in the national championship futures market.
South Carolina is an even heavier favorite, now priced at -280 at Caesars Sportsbook. Two No. 1 seeds were bounced over the weekend — Stanford losing 54-49 to Ole Miss and Indiana upset 70-68 by Miami — clearing the path for the Gamecocks.
The aforementioned No. 1 seeds' eliminations also improved the odds for other contenders like Iowa, LSU and UConn. Virginia Tech (+3000) and Maryland (+4000) also have seen spikes.
With 16 teams remaining, there are two teams that are the heaviest favorites in the regional semifinals. Unsurprisingly, one is South Carolina, which is a 17-point favorite against the UCLA Bruins. The second is UConn, which is laying 9.5 points against Ohio State.
No other spread is close to those two, with the next largest checking in between 5 and 6 points. One of those favorites is LSU, which is 5-point chalk against Utah in the first Sweet 16 game of the Kim Mulkey era.
Best bets of the Sweet 16
LSU (-5) vs. Utah, 5 p.m. Friday
Alissa Pili, Utah's transfer from USC, has done everything for the Utes, from posting up to making shots at the top of the key. But LSU rebounded from a sluggish win against Hawaii and is starting to rise in the postseason.
Louisville (+2.5) vs. Ole Miss, 10 p.m. Friday
Ole Miss went into Stanford and showed more grit than the Cardinal to outlast them 54-49. Louisville is also a gritty team and can be hard to stop once they get on a roll, which will start with point guard Haley Van Lith.
Virginia Tech (+1) vs. Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Tennessee is a team that will make teams work for every point and has an offense that will battle for every ball. But Virginia Tech beat Tennessee 59-56 in the regular season and they could do it again.
Complete list of Sweet 16 odds
(As of Tuesday evening from Caesars Sportsbook)
Friday's games
No. 4 Villanova (-3.5, ML -160) vs. No. 9 Miami (ML +140, o/u 130½), 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 LSU (-5, ML -220) vs. No. 2 Utah (ML +190, o/u 150), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Iowa (-5, ML -245) vs. No. 6 Colorado (ML +205, o/u 145½), 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville (-2.5, ML -145) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (ML +125, o/u 126½), 10 p.m.
Saturday's games
No. 2 Maryland (-5.5, ML -220) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (ML +190, o/u 137½), 11:30 a.m.
No. 1 South Carolina (-17, ML -3500) vs. No. 4 UCLA (ML +1400, o/u 127½), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Connecticut (-10, ML -550) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (ML +425, o/u 145), 4 p.m.
No. 4 Tennessee (pick 'em, ML -110) vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech (o/u 138½), 6:30 p.m.
Odds to win the national championship
South Carolina -280
Connecticut +750
LSU +1200
Iowa +1200
Virginia Tech +3000
Maryland +4000
Tennessee +4000
Utah +4000
Louisville +5000
Ole Miss +6000
Notre Dame +6000
Villanova +6000
Ohio State +7500
Colorado +10000
Miami +15000
UCLA +15000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.