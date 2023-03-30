Dusty Baker's Houston Astros lifted the Commissioner's Trophy in triumph at Minute Maid Park less than six months ago. It's now time for the dynasty to defend its crown as Opening Day is finally upon us.
The offseason was filled with a ton of exciting moves as contenders around the league bulked up their rosters for a deep playoff push. Every team will be trying to knock the Astros off their perch after they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies last November to sit atop the league.
Caesars Sportsbook sees Houston repeating this season. The Astros have the best odds of any team in the league (+400) to win the World Series in 2023, despite the fact that no team has won back-to-back pennants since the New York Yankees in 1999-2000. While the reigning champions lost Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, they strengthened their lineup with the addition of former AL MVP Jose Abreu.
Despite the National League once again looking like the more competitive of the two leagues on paper, it's actually a competitor from the American League that looks likeliest to dethrone Houston.
The Yankees (+750) have the second-best odds to win the Fall Classic as of Opening Day. New York has one of the deepest pitching rotations in the entire league after adding 2x All-Star and perennial Cy Young candidate Carlos Rodon this offseason.
The National League representatives come in close behind the Yankees with the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres all having better than 10-to-1 odds to win the World Series. The Mets and Padres especially made noise in recent months adding names like Verlander and Xander Bogaerts to their respective rosters.
Last year's National League champions, the Philadelphia Phillies, have +1400 odds to seal the deal after finishing just short of a pennant last season. Superstar Bryce Harper will miss a good chunk of the year while recovering from surgery and Rhys Hoskins is out for the season with a torn ACL. However, the addition of Trea Turner should be huge for the Phillies.
Other expected competitors, such as the Seattle Mariners (+1800), St. Louis Cardinals (+2200) and Tampa Bay Rays (+2500) all have odds of 25-to-1 or better. This trio is seen as the cut-off point in terms of teams that can realistically be expected to be the last ones standing when the dust settles.
Here is the full list of odds to win the 2023 World Series at Caesars Sportsbook:
2023 World Series Winner
Houston Astros +400
New York Yankees +750
New York Mets +800
Atlanta Braves +850
Los Angeles Dodgers +850
San Diego Padres +950
Toronto Blue Jays +1200
Philadelphia Phillies +1400
Seattle Mariners +1800
St. Louis Cardinals +2200
Tampa Bay Rays +2500
Cleveland Guardians +3000
Chicago White Sox +4000
Los Angeles Angels +4000
Milwaukee Brewers +4000
Minnesota Twins +4000
San Francisco Giants +4000
Texas Rangers +5000
Boston Red Sox +7000
Baltimore Orioles +7500
Chicago Cubs +7500
Detroit Tigers +10000
Miami Marlins +10000
Arizona Diamondbacks +12500
Cincinnati Reds +20000
Colorado Rockies +20000
Kansas City Royals +20000
Pittsburgh Pirates +20000
Oakland Athletics +30000
Washington Nationals +30000
