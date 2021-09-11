BEVERLY -- Auspicious might be the best word to describe the 2021 season opener for the Haverhill High football team.
Starting a freshman quarterback and four sophomores on the offensive line, the Hillies were done in by a senior-led Beverly High team on the road, suffering a 33-0 shutout loss at Hurd Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Andre Sullivan, a senior halfback, did the most damage for the host Panthers, scoring four touchdowns. He had TD runs of 44 and 18 yards in the second quarter as the Orange-and-Black built up a 20-0 lead at intermission, then returned the second half kickoff 94 yards for another score.
His final trip to the end zone came when he caught a 7-yard TD pass from quarterback Pierce Heim later in the third quarter.
"Inexperience and lack of depth hurt us," said veteran Haverhill head coach Tim O'Connor
"I thought we did well in the first quarter, and even when we were down 14-0 I didn't worry," he added "But after that we didn't execute. We missed blocks, have some fatigue, and they had that runback in the second half. It all worked against us."
His team lost arguably its top player, senior captain Joe Spero, to an injury on the first series of the afternoon. O'Connor said that sequence "changed the whole dynamic for us."
James Farrell, Haverhill's ninth grade signal caller, completed 6-of-13 passes for 58 yards and an interception. Senior Tristan Naylor ended up leading the Hillies in both rushing (18 yards on 6 carries) and receiving (2 grabs for 18 yards).
"We had a lot of kids going both ways, so we're doing the best we can with what we've got," said O'Connor. "Shame on me for not creating enough depth on the depth chart during the week. Planning for (Beverly's) Wing-T isn't easy; you don't want to be rotating people in and out defensively. You want the reps, the looks, not guys in and out."
Haverhill will play its home opener next weekend (date and time TBA) against another Northeastern Conference opponent in Danvers. The Falcons began their season with a 28-18 win at Tewksbury Saturday.
Beverly 33, Haverhill 0
at Hurd Stadium, Beverly
Haverhill (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Beverly (1-0) 0 20 13 0 — 33
B-Gabe Copeland 1 run (Drew Fowler kick)
B-Andre Sullivan 44 run (Fowler kick)
B-Sullivan 18 run (kick blocked)
B-Sullivan 94 kickoff return (Fowler kick)
B-Sullivan 7 pass from Pierce Heim (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Haverhill -- Tristan Naylor 6-18, Jose Florentino 1-(-1), Victor Martinez 2-(-1); Davon Willette 1-(-2), Alexander Gomes 1-(-2), James Farrell 8-(-24); Beverly: Andre Sullivan 5-93, Jordan Irvine 10-75, Gabe Copeland 8-31, Andrew Schweizer 3-13, Devon Smalls 1-5, Pierce Heim 2-(-1)..
RUSHING: Haverhill -- Farrell 6-13-58-0-1, Gomes 0-1-0-0-0; Beverly: Heim 5-8-81-1-0.
RUSHING: Haverhill -- Naylor 2-24, Jack Ivancic 3-17, Adrian Sarrette 1-14, Joseph Spero 1-3; Beverly: Zach Sparkman 1-38, Sullivan 2-19, Copeland 1-16, .Irvine 1-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.