NORTH ANDOVER — All Paul Tanglis did was plant the seed last March.
Niko Catalano took care of the rest.
“At the end of last year, at the banquet, coach Tanglis said, ‘We’re going to need you next year.’ That was all I needed to hear,” said Catalano, the 6-foot-3 North Andover High sophomore. “I didn’t play much at all on varsity as a freshman, so I just worked as hard as I could to get there.”
The results have been just what the Knights’ coach had in mind. Catalano, a regular in the starting lineup, averages 7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists a game for North Andover, which finds itself in the Division 1 state semifinals after yet another strong campaign. Wednesday night (7 p.m.), the Knights are set to battle Needham High at Worcester State University, with a shot in Saturday’s state championship game on the line.
“He has started every game for us, and he does a little bit of everything,” said Tanglis. “The kid lives for hoops.”
In a winter full of surprises, Catalano is as bright as it gets for the Knights.
Opportunity knocked in the strangest of ways over the summer, and he answered. When Knights’ standout Zach Wolinski informed the team that he’d be moving on to Phillips Exeter, there was no sulking from Catalano.
“We heard he was going to most likely leave, I was ready for it. I knew we would have to step up,” said Catalano. “The rest of us had to step up in a bigger role in summer ball. It broke us out of our shell. I was glad, because I didn’t play a lot as a freshman.”
When Wolinski decided not to stay at Exeter in the fall, it was the best of both worlds for the Knights.
“I was ecstatic, I knew how hard he was working in the offseason,” said Catalano. “We were all just glad he was back.”
One of a handful of North Andover young guns pitching in, Catalano found it easy to step into the role.
“I think our chemistry off the court is huge. A lot of us are sophomores or juniors, we spend a lot of time together off the court,” he said. “I think it helps us on it, too.”
The selflessness has been so key, especially in this late season surge.
“I wouldn’t say it surprised me, as much as it did others,” said Catalano. “Practicing with the team every day, I knew what we’re capable of.”
NEEDHAM POSES SUPREME TESTNo. 9 North Andover (16-7), as you would imagine, has gotten a good look at No. 5 Needham (21-2).
Needham knocked out Central Catholic on Saturday night behind Brian Cloonan and big man Henry Bickford.
“We know they’re a fundamentally sound team. We can’t be caught falling asleep on defense,” said Catalano. “It’s going to be (won or lost) on the defensive end.”
The game was postponed from Tuesday at Woburn and moved to Worcester, due to weather.
“I was ready to play, but halfway through school, we realized we weren’t going to be out there,” said Catalano. “We’ll be ready to go.”
