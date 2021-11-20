WRENTHAM — There were plenty of noteworthy performances for the area girls at the state cross country meets Saturday at the 3.1-mile Wrentham Developmental Center course.
That terrific rivalry between Andover junior Molly Kiley and Methuen senior Miana Caraballo was kicked up a notch. The two local stars were near the front of the pack at Division 1 States with Kiley third in 18:29.6 and the UMass Lowell-bound Caraballo fourth in 18:30.6. The race went down to the wire with Sharon's Daphne Theiler winning in 18:26.5.
The powerhouse North Andover girls placed fifth in the 23-team D2 field. That was the good news. The better news was they may have been the youngest team to qualify in any of the three divisions.
Scarlet Knight scorers were: freshman Luna Prochazkova (14th out of 188 runners in 18:43.4), fellow frosh Nicole Kroon in 27th (19:10.4), senior Leyla Kvaternik 47th, sophomore Leigha Leavitt in 96th and sophomore Gabby Harty in 102nd.
Kvaternik had been on the sidelines for a couple weeks so her return paid big dividends.
Haverhill standout Finleigh Simonds placed 32nd in Division 1.
At Division 2 States, Pentucket had the top boy or girl local team performance of the day with a third-place finish. It scored 126 points, losing out on the silver to Whitinsville Christian on a tie-breaker.
Senior Phoebe Rubio (12th, 19:08.5) and sophomore Kaylie Dalgar (17th, 19:20.2) came up big. Other scorers for the West Newbury regional school were junior Audrey Conover in 33rd, junior Libby Murphy in 46th and senior Ella Edic in 47th.
Whittier Tech had reason to be proud with sophomore Noel Tripp placed 67th in the 188-runner Division 2 States field.
Connolly, Coleman duel it out at States
Junior Ryan Connolly of North Andover and senior Freddy Coleman of Methuen were the top local runners Saturday at the Division 1 state cross country meet. Connolly ran the 5K course in 15:46.5 for 13th place, just in front of the UMass Lowell recruit Coleman, who was 14th in 15:46.9.
North Andover was the lone local boys team to qualify in any of the three divisions. Coach Rick DelleChiaie's Scarlet Knights placed 15th out of 23 teams. The last time the Knights qualified for States was 2008.
Connolly was backed by Matt McDevitt, 72nd; Luke McGillivray, 88th; Andrew Sorokin, 99th; and Colby Winn, 141st.
The No. 3 local D1 runner was Andover's Colby Kirn in 61st.
Whittier Tech senior Mike Driscoll wrapped up a memorable fall with a 17:13.4 clocking to place 69th in the Division 2 state meet.
Mass. State Boys Meets
DIVISION 1 STATE MEET
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Team results (23 teams): 1. St. John's-Danvers 97; 15. North Andover 310
Winner/top area finishers (191 runners): 1. Sam Burgess Framingham 15:07.5; 13. Ryan Connolly NA 15:46.5, 14. Freddy Coleman Meth 15:46.9, 61. Colin Kirn Andover 16:31.6, 72. Matt McDevitt NA 16:35.9, 88. Luke McGillivray NA 16:45.4, 99. Andrew Sorokin NA 16:48.9, 141. Colby Winn NA 17:13.3
DIVISION 2 STATE MEET
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Team results (23 teams): 1. Wakefield 99
Winner/top area finishers (190 runners): 1. Freddy Collins Nashoba 15:26.9; 69. Mike Driscoll Whittier 17:13.4
DIVISION 3 STATE MEET
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Team results (23 teams): 1. Parker Charter 118
Winner/top area finishers (186 runners): 1. Aidan Ross Uxbridge 14:47.2
Mass. State Girls Meets
DIVISION 1 STATE MEET
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Team scores (23 teams): 1. Marshfield 126, 5. North Andover 217,
Winner/top area finishers (188 runners): 1. Daphne Theiler Sharon 18:26.5; 2. Catherine Callahan Acton-Boxboro 18:26.7, 3. Molly Kiley Andover 18:29.6, 4. Miana Caraballo Methuen 18:30.6, 14. Luna Prochazkova NA 18:43.4; 27. Nicole Kroon NA 19:10.4, 32. Finleigh Simonds Haverhill 19:12.9, 47. Leyla Kvaternik NA 19:27.1, 79. Alyssa Rosano Methuen 19:49.3, 96. Leigha Leavitt NA 20:04.6, 102. Gabby Harty NA 20:07.8, 132. Sydney Ng Central 20:34.0
DIVISION 2 STATE MEET
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Team scores (23 teams): 1. Holliston 30; 2. Whitinsville Christian 126 wins tie-breaker, 3. Pentucket 126
Winner/top area finishers (188 runners): 1. Carmen Luisi Holliston 17:45.3; 12. Phoebe Rubio Pent 19:08.5, 17. Kaylie Dalgar Pent 19:20.2, 33. Audrey Conover Pent 19:48.3, 46. Libby Murphy Pent 19:58.3, 47. Ella Edic Pent 19:59.7, 67. Noel Tripp Whittier 20:16.7, 97. Emily Rubio Pent 20:43.7
DIVISION 3 STATE MEET
at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
Team scores (22 teams): 1. Mt. Greylock 97
Winner/top area finishers (175 runners): 1. Shae Regan Littleton 17:47.4;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.