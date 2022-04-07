NORTH ANDOVER -- Now in his 16th season at the helm of the North Andover High School baseball program, Todd Dulin has picked up a nugget or two of wisdom along the way.
So when a long, tall freshman right-hander walked into his life four years ago with a live arm and a load of potential, Dulin knew the play.
“As a freshman on the team, Coach Dulin told me to pretty much follow Sebastian (Keane) around and do everything he does,” said Ryan Griffin, that once-gangly frosh.
“He taught me many things."
Following a similar track to the former Boston Red Sox draft pick Keane, the now 6-foot-6 Griffin finds himself in what has grown into a premier spot in local athletic circles, the ace of the North Andover High pitching staff.
“Everyone asks if it’s something in the water, I don’t know. For some reason, we just produce baseball players, especially pitchers,” said Griffin, referring to North Andover which has several Div. 1 college baseball players, including 2016 grad Joey Bramanti at UMaine, coming off America East Player of the Week.
Indeed, the run of amazing North Andover pitching greats is a who’s who of pro and college talents.
Since the turn of the century, the pitching names fly off the tongue … Mike Hashem, Mike Weisman, Brandon Walsh, Evan Glew, Keane, Brett Dunham, Brendan Holland and now Griffin.
That’s some pretty elite turf right there.
“He is going to be really good. He is 6-foot-6 and as he gets bigger and stronger, he will become an MLB prospect,” said Dulin.
Coming off a junior year in which he struck out 52 in 35 innings, with a 6-1 mark, Griffin could be poised for a giant jump as soon as this spring. He started North Andover's opener against BC High on Thursday, allowing one earned run in four innings.
“This is definitely my chance to make my mark,” said Griffin, who played two years of hoop for the Knights before locking in strictly as a baseball player. “I’m looking to do the same if not better.”
The same could be said for the Knights, who after marching through the MVC schedule fell to St. Mary’s of Lynn in the D2 North semifinals a year ago.
Interestingly enough in that one, Griffin – who had pitched earlier in the tourney and wasn’t available – was forced to endure watching his current teammates get subdued by a future teammate ... St. Mary's righty Aiven Cabral.
Both are recruits for Div. 1 New England baseball power Northeastern University.
“I wish it lined up so I had enough rest days so I could have pitched against him. That day he was pumping,” said Griffin. “I think we definitely could have gone a little father than last year, but he was tough. He’s a great athlete. We’ve been throwing together in the preseason.”
Griffin and the Knights will need to prove their worth on the field, of course, this spring, and they’ve built a huge schedule, both in an out of the MVC.
The righty knows how special the trip could be. He was around in 2019, as part of the Knights’ Super 8 state title club.
“I loved that team environment, like nothing I’ve ever been a part of,” said Griffin of the Keane/Jake McElroy-led club. “We had that chemistry connection. Such a fun year, it was a blast, just a blast to be around.”
Griffin pitched in the regular season for that club. This time around, the role will be much more significant.
“Our schedule is tough, but we accept the grind. I think we’re going to be really good,” he said “CJ (Carpentier) is really good behind the plate. (Shortstop) Trevor Crosby is a Division 1 commit (UMass Lowell) and the infield is strong. Our pitching staff is really good, too.”
AROUND THE MVC
Once again as it comes to baseball, the Merrimack Valley Conference should stack up well with most around the state.
Central Catholic coach John Sexton noted, “The large goes through North Andover until it doesn't. They'll be very good again. On the small side, Chelmsford should be really good. They have pitching. Dracut also returns a solid nucleus.”
Central, which went 10-6, and Andover, 12-5 with a trip to the North D1 semis, will again certainly be part of the conversation.
Raider righty Ryan Cloutier was 5-1 last spring with a 2.07 ERA. He returns, along with recent Div. 1 Stonehill commit, Nathan Kearney, who is still a junior.
The Warriors opened with a 6-5 win at Algonquin. They should again be strong up the middle with Scotty Brown, headed to UMass Lowell in 2023, patrolling center field and cleanup man Joe Bucci behind the plate.
Along with the aforementioned Andover and North Andover openers, Lawrence was no-hit by Chelmsford.
The other local opening day games are Catholic Memorial at Central on Friday; Haverhill hosting Andover on Wednesday and Methuen at Leominster on Monday.
