I've only had the opportunity to meet newly-enshrined Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz once.
It was during his final season in 2016, back when I was a relative newbie primarily covering high school sports. I still had little experience with Boston's pro teams, but evidently I'd shown enough that Eagle-Tribune sports editor Bill Burt decided to toss me straight into the deep end.
"Go down to Fenway Park for a story on Ortiz's farewell tour. Just grab him during batting practice and chat with him then. Good luck!"
Simple enough, right?
Maybe, except for one potential complication. This was Big Papi and I was a complete nobody. What would I do if he was too busy to talk to me?
I went down to the park and found exactly the scene I expected. Ortiz came out for batting practice and proceeded to entertain a small crowd of children clamoring for his autograph. Eventually he sat down in the dugout with then-NESN reporter Gary Striewski to record a segment for that night's broadcast, so I posted up to the side. I figured it would be my best chance to grab him, so I waited for them to finish and hoped for the best.
It would have been easy for Ortiz to dip back into the clubhouse after he was done, but as it turned out my concern had been misplaced. Once the NESN interview was done Ortiz immediately looked over and before I could get a word out asked if I wanted to chat. We then sat down and spent at least the next 10 minutes talking about his retirement tour and his whirlwind of a season.
We covered the home opener, when his daughter Alexandra surprised him by singing the national anthem before the game. We covered the black Stenson cowboy hat, the wood-carved cigar humidor and all of the other gifts he received in every new city he visited. He even indulged me with his memory of the time Corey Koskie pranked him by spreading peanut butter in his underwear after a game, which later prompted the Minnesota Twins to gift him peanut butter as a retirement gag.
It was one interaction, but I was very appreciative that he gave a cub reporter like me the time of day.
And while others on the Red Sox beat can speak to it with more authority, I've since gotten the impression that's just how Ortiz is.
Tuesday night the longtime Red Sox great was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Ortiz received 77.9% of the vote, making him the 58th first-ballot Hall of Famer in baseball history and the fourth player to be enshrined from the Dominican Republic.
Ortiz's baseball resume speaks for itself, as does his long list of postseason achievements, but given how close the margin was and how contentious Hall of Fame voting has become, his larger than life yet genuine nature may well have helped pushed him over the finish line.
Deserving as Ortiz was, his candidacy wasn't airtight. He did fail the 2003 anonymous drug survey, even though nobody knows to this day what exactly Ortiz tested positive for. He also spent the majority of his career as a designated hitter, meaning he contributed little defensively throughout his career.
That might have been enough for some voters to say no. For others, it might have at least been enough to give them pause. So the question for voters on the fence was this: does Ortiz deserve the benefit of the doubt?
Evidently for enough voters the answer was yes, and that doesn't surprise me one bit.
