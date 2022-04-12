DERRY, N.H. – Unfinished business.
For center fielder Jacob Albert and the Pinkerton Academy baseball team, the sting of 2021’s Division I quarterfinal loss to Londonderry remains fresh on their minds.
“Tom (Rioux) pitched an amazing game,” said Albert of the three-hit effort that went for naught in a 2-0 shutout defeat. “We just ended up on the wrong side. It was a pretty good game, but we’ve all got high expectations here.”
Albert’s quest, coming into the pivotal junior season (recruiting wise) is simple. The returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star outfielder is looking to pick up right where he left off a year ago, a season in which he batted .371 with 23 runs scored and 15 RBIs. Opponents might also want to take note that the two-sport standout – he starts in coach Brian O’Reilly’s backfield in the fall – has been busy adding to his offensive repertoire.
“I’ve been working on my bunting more. I’ve practiced it a lot more than in the previous years,” said Albert, who will slide over from left field to center this spring. “I think I can find more hits out there and utilize my speed.”
It is that speed that had Albert on a monster pace last fall for the Astros, rushing for 465 yards and four TDs in three games before a groin injury ended his year.
Albert is back and blazing on the diamond this spring, as he has since his kindergarten days.
“It’s something I’ve done for quite a while,” said Albert, who lists former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury as his favorite player of all time. “Football, I’ve played since the third grade and baseball since I was about 5 or 6. For a while I couldn’t decide which one I liked more. Maybe now I’m leaning more toward baseball, but the answer really depends on what season is coming up next.”
Albert is one of many multi-sport athletes on this Pinkerton roster, a fact that has coach Steve Campo enthused.
One of those is his backfield mate, catcher Cole Yennaco. The two have one thing in common – neither is from Derry. Albert is from Pelham and Yennaco is from Windham – and it has helped solidify an already strong friendship.
“We play on the same summer team as well and we’ve known each other for a while, so we’ve been good friends throughout the years,” said Albert.
Unlike Yennaco – whose dad Jay went from the Astros to the MLB draft (3rd round) and rose to Triple A in the minors before injuries ended his career – Albert didn’t know much about Pinkerton’s rich athletic history.
He learned quickly, though.
“I wasn’t really even aware of Pinkerton until about sixth grade. I just knew I wanted to challenge myself in sports and with academics. So, it was an easy choice.”
Albert is all about helping the team and taking it a step or two further as the Astros return a nucleus of 10 with varsity experience. That includes the senior mound trio of Rioux, Liam Doyle (Eagle-Tribune MVP) and Max Lukeman, who combined to go 15-2 a year ago.
“It’s most of the same kids, adding in a few new guys,” said Albert, who has been clocked at an impressive 6.5 seconds in the 60-yard dash. “The culture is great here. Everyone knows each other, it helps us a lot.”
He’ll again swing from one of the top three spots in the lineup, looking to ignite an offense that averaged 6.95 runs a game in 2021.
“I was just happy to get an opportunity to play last year. Obviously, I missed my freshman year because of COVID and that (stunk). This year, I just want to do what I do – hit the ball hard, rely on my speed, play good defense.
“I want to do this as long as I can. I hope I can take it to the next level.”
DIVISION I CHATTER
There has been an 18-year state title drought from the four local Division I entries.
Salem High, led by two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP and future Triple A hurler Terry Doyle, took home the 2003 crown, representing the last D-I state title won locally. Pinkerton last won the title in 1986. Current Astro Cole Yennaco’s uncle Bruce pitched all four wins in the run to the crown that year.
Windham High has one state baseball championship to its credit with Brandon Dufault pitching the Jags to the 2015 title in Division II. You have to go all the way back to 1977 for Timberlane’s last state championship, and that came in the old Class I – the equivalent of Division II today. …
Much of the talk in the preseason centers around Pinkerton, Londonderry and defending state champion Concord.
“Division I will be the same as in past years,” said Salem coach Dan Keleher, “no easy games.”
As Windham High coach Leo Gravell noted, “I would say the usual names, Pinkerton, Portsmouth, Winnacunnet and Londonderry should all be right there.” …
Action kicks into gear this week. Pinkerton hosted Alvirne on Monday (10-0 Astro win). Dover is at Salem on Wednesday. Timberlane plays a pair of road games before its home opener Friday afternoon vs. Spaulding. Windham had the unenviable task of opening with the champs in Concord Monday (8-4 Concord win) and hosts Merrimack on Wednesday. …
Finally, the Division I ranks will be without a good one this spring. Former Timberlane Regional head coach and longtime Exeter High coach Kevin McQueen stepped down. One of the good guys in the game, McQueen spent 25 years at Exeter and won three state titles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.