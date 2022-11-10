PLAISTOW, N.H. — Opposing defenses tend to get a little overzealous when facing the Timberlane Regional run game. It’s easy to get sucked into the blender. and at times, things bog down.
The Owls, currently prepping for Saturday’s gigantic (1 p.m.) Division I state quarterfinal showdown at Exeter, have needed game-breakers to make opponents pay. and coach Kevin Fitzgerald fortunately has three of them.
“Teams key on our run game, we lull them to sleep a little bit and then try to hit them with big plays,” said one of those three, key outside guys, Trey Baker.
Baker and senior classmates Jaden Mwangi and Matt Williams have punished the opposition for losing focus. They’ve been the perfect, impact complement to the grind-em-up run attack.
“Our running backs get the majority of the touches, and they are very good,” said Fitzgerald. “But the receivers play a big role for us. First, all three are willing blockers in the run game. They all buy into the team concept. and all three make plays.”
The proof is in the numbers. Mwangi has scored five TDs this fall, breaking off big plays not only after the catch but also in the kick and punt-return game.
Baker has 13 catches and a TD, and Williams has 12 catches for 253 yards with four touchdowns.
Meanwhile, all three play prominent roles in the defensive backfield as well.
“Mwangi is an explosive athlete who can stretch a defense. Baker is a very reliable route runner, who is a sneaky good run-after-catch guy,” said Fitzgerald. “And Williams is a dynamic playmaker in both the run and pass game from his slot position. He’s made a bunch of chunk plays for us.”
Accepting the limited touches, they admit, was a huge component to their success.
“I feel like Fitz and (quarterback) Dom (Coppeta) count on all of us. We need a first down on third-and-long or fourth-and-long, they count on us,” said Williams. “Defenses have to account for all of us, because we’re all pretty dangerous in the pass game.”
Mwangi says the receivers find their strength in a dynamite Owls senior class. They’re part of something special here, and these three know it.
“(What our senior class has done here) means a lot. It shows how things can change,” said Mwangi, referring back to the Owls’ winless season in D-I during their freshmen year. “It really only takes one group to make a difference. We had a good group of seniors that won a state championship last year but I really think our group has been the difference the last four years.
“This is exactly where this group felt it was going to be. People doubted us, with the move up, but this group knew we could do well with the potential we truly have.”
And with great talent comes great responsibility for sure in this locker room.
“Any time you get an opportunity on this team, you have to make a play,” Mwangi added.
Baker noted, “We’re a run-first team, but if that’s getting stopped, we have three good receivers who can make a play when we need it.”
This trio, like their teammates all season long in the 8-2 campaign, have delivered. and now things get interesting. Only eight teams remain in Division I.
Timberlane, which took the regular season meeting between these two teams, is fired up for the challenge on Saturday.
“We’re really excited,” said Baker. “It’s just try to keep getting more games to play by winning. Last year of playing football, we want to play as many games as we can.”
