ANDOVER — Andover football’s stable of playmakers is extensive, but when the Golden Warriors need a deep ball in the passing game, they know who to call upon.
“Michael Capachietti is our outside man,” said Andover coach E.J. Perry. “He gives (quarterback) Scotty Brown the chance to throw the long ball. He’s the guy that can go over the top and make that big play.”
The speedy Capachietti has stepped into the role as the go-to outside receiver for undefeated No. 2-seeded Andover High (9-0), which will host No. 7 St. John’s Prep (7-2) in the Division 1 Quarterfinals (Round of 8) on Friday (4 p.m.)
“We’re very excited for the game,” said Capachietti. “We needed to go 100% all week to make the team better. To be undefeated at this point is a great feeling. We have had a lot of team wins and prepared as much as possible for this game.”
The 6-foot, 155-pounder leads the Golden Warriors in catches (20) and receiving yards (399), and his four touchdown catches are one off the team high. He also completed a 13-year reverse pass in the win over archrival Central Catholic.
It’s been quite an emergence for the senior, who caught seven passes for 62 yards last season.
“I’ve never seen more progress in an offseason than Michael,” said Brown, a four-year starting QB. “Michael got faster and stronger, and I think it’s showing. Throwing to a guy like him is a privilege, and I get to do it every Friday night. Whoever is matched up on him, I like my odds and that’s how it’s been the whole season.”
Capachietti provided a much-needed spark to the offense in last week’s playoff opener, hauling in Andover’s first touchdown, a 51-yard bomb from Brown.
“We started a little slow last week, and we knew we needed to put a touchdown on the board,” said Perry. “Capachietti stepped up and made a big play.”
That’s nothing new for the wideout, who is averaging 20.0 yards per reception. He caught a key 22-yard touchdown against Lawrence, and caught three passes for 60 yards against Central Catholic. He had a season-high 80 receiving yards in the win over Haverhill.
For Capachietti, there’s nothing better than bringing in a long pass from Brown.
“It feels great to catch a deep ball,” said Capachietti. “Having your teammates come up to you and hype you up is great. Also, when you get to see your QB after, to tell him that was a perfect ball, that’s really fun. It puts the team in a better position and gives us more energy to play with.
“It takes practice to be able to get open for deep balls. It all starts in practice, being able to get off a press, and having a good release. You need that to be able to get open. Scotty and I have been playing football together for years. I feel like we have built a pretty strong connection. He knows how I play, and I know how he plays. That just makes our connection efficient, and we show it on the field.”
Now, he and the Golden Warriors hope to take down the Prep, and set up a possible rematch with Central Catholic in the Division 1 semifinals.
“I knew this team would be something special once we beat Central Catholic,” said Capachietti. “That was one of our biggest wins in a few years, and it felt great to take them down. But we are focused on playing our best on Friday.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.