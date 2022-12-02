Merrimack College men's basketball has a big weekend on campus, hosting Boston University tonight (Fri.) at 7 p.m. and Vermont on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Both games will be played in the Lawlor rink, which should be rocking:
1. Inside the all-time series vs. BU
Merrimack is 0-2 all-time against Boston University, but the two games had a total scoring differential of just three points. Back in 2019, the Terriers won a 69-67 game at Hammel Court. Last season Merrimack traveled to Case Gym and the Terriers prevailed 61-60.
In the game last season the warriors had three players in double figures, including Jordan Minor (16 points), Ziggy Reid (12 points), and Mikey Watkins (11 points). Javante McCoy had 20 points for the Terriers.
Merrimack will be playing its first-ever game against Vermont on Sunday.
2. How you can watch
Both games will stream on NEC Front Row, which is free on app stores. Tonight’s game vs. BU will tip-off at 7 p.m. Sunday’s game against the Catamounts is a 2 p.m. tip-off.
3. What does Vegas think?
As of this morning, BU was a five-point favorite in tonight’s game (Sunday’s game was not available yet). The total is set at 127.5 points. CBS Sportsline has BU projected to win the game 69-61. KenPom has the game projected a lot close (64-63 BU).
Sportsline doesn’t have projections up for Sunday’s game but KenPom projects a 68-62 win for Vermont.
4. Where does BU rank?
The Terriers enter tonight’s game with the No. 304-ranked offense by KenPom and their defense is ranked No. 226. Their temp is ranked No. 276.
The Terriers are one of the best teams in the nation at protecting the basketball. Entering tonight they are ranked No. 14 in offensive turnover percentage.
5. Where does UVM rank?
UVM’s strengths include not allowing offensive rebounds. The Catamounts are ranked No. 35 in the nation in offensive rebounds against. Ironically, they are one of the worst teams in the nation (No. 359) in collecting offensive rebounds themselves.
6. Where does Merrimack rank?
Here’s something we haven’t pointed out, amidst Merrimack’s offensive struggles. The Warriors rank No. 7 in the nation in defensive turnover percentage and they’re fifth in the nation in defensive steal percentage.
Despite their struggles in the paint, on the glass, and with shooting in general, Merrimack remains one of the best defensive teams in the nation. It’s impressive, considering they rank in the top 10 in these categories all while playing a fairly difficult non-conference schedule (No. 40 strength of schedule nationally).
Another thing that sticks out … Merrimack has scored 41.1% of its points from 3-points (14th in the nation), but Merrimack is only shooting 28.8% from 3-point range (318th in the nation).
7. BU’s best players
Walter Whyte leads much of what the Terriers want to do offensively. He has taken 27.2 percent of BU’s shots (leads the team) and he averages 13.3 points per game. Jonas Harper averages 11.4 points per game and has taken 20.1 percent of BU’s total shots.
8. Vermont’s best players
Dylan Penn and Aaron Deloney have combined to take 53.2 percent of UVM’s total shots. Penn is averaging 11.9 points per game and Deloney is averaging 11.7 points per game.
9. Report: Minor could return tonight
Take this with a grain of salt … but BookItSports, a website that covers sports betting, is reporting that Jordan Minor will return to the floor for Merrimack tonight. Minor has missed six straight games for the Warriors. He makes a huge difference for Merrimack if he’s on the floor.
TMR has not been able to confirm if Minor will suit up against BU.
10. Not worried about Merrimack
I know analytics aren’t everything, but I do believe they can help tell us the full story. Especially in college basketball, where there are almost 400 Division I teams, it can be hard to put into perspective a team’s schedule and performance (particularly in non-conference play).
KenPom’s Adjust Offensive Efficiency stat is one that I like. The website defines it like this:
“An estimate of the offensive efficiency (points scored per 100 possessions) a team would have against the average D-I defense.
“Raw offensive efficiency is points scored per 100 offensive possessions. The adjusted version adjusts for the quality of opposing defenses, the site of each game, and when each game was played (recent games get more weight). Defensive efficiency is points allowed per 100 defensive possessions, adjusted for the same things.”
KenPom also visualizes its rankings. If a team’s rank is in green, they are near the top in the country. If they’re in red, they’re near the bottom. Take a look at Merrimack’s schedule, and pay particular attention to the opponents’ AdjOE:
The Warriors haven’t faced a bad offense yet. At worst, Troy and Montana were about average. In fact, tonight’s game against BU will be Merrimack’s least efficient offensive opponent (per KenPom).
As I wrote earlier, Merrimack’s defensive numbers (particularly turnovers) are still very good. The rest of the schedule will feature some of the weakest opponents they’ll play (in AdjOE), and they’ll presumably get Minor back in the lineup for those games.
There’s a lot of red ahead in the schedule once the NEC schedule opens. Those are teams that are going to struggle against Merrimack’s defense.
