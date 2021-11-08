Merrimack College men's hockey freshman goaltender, Hugo Ollas, was named the Pro Ambitions Hockey East Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
The Linköping, Sweden native held #14 nationally ranked Boston College at bay Saturday evening at Conte Forum to earn his first collegiate win between the pipes. He made 27 saves on 30 shots on goal, including 12 stops on all 12 shots he saw in the third period to help the Warriors get the game-winning goal in the final five minutes in the 4-3 triumph.
Ollas, a New York Ranger draft pick, now has a 2.43 goals against average and .919 save percentage through two starts to begin his Merrimack career.
Merrimack heads north this coming weekend for a two-game set at Maine in Orono. Puck drop is set for 7:37 Friday from Alfond Arena, then the teams wrap the series Saturday at 5:05.
