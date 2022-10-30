EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Lost in another week of a quarterback controversy, we have mistakenly glossed over a bigger controversy:
The New England Patriots defense.
Lost in the Mac Jones’ bad gaffe and Bailey Zappe’s Jeckell-Hyde evening was the worst offense in the NFL doing what the Buffalo Bills did last December and January to the Patriots defense.
If the Patriots defense did its job, and played slightly above mediocre, Zappe may have held on for dear life and the Patriots may have pulled it out.
But Zappe’s injection of life into the Patriots and Gillette Stadium on Monday night more resembled a hit of crack. The “high” was too short to remember.
The 2022 Patriots were built to resemble the early 2000s Patriots — relatively speaking, of course.
All about tough football, running the ball, stopping the run, bend but don’t break, and the quarterback makes a few plays.
Rinse and repeat.
But the Patriots, particularly on defense, resembled nothing of the kind. The Bears offensive players were tougher than the Patriots defensive players, running the football almost at will, hitting 243 yards, including 124 yards on 27 carries by their running backs.
Even Bears quarterback Justin Fields gashed the Patriots, mostly on third down, for 82 yards, doing more damage with his legs than his arms.
It was weird. The Patriots not only have a two-decades-plus history of not losing these games against lesser opponents, this was embarrassing.
Bill Belichick mentioned the coaching advantage, which he often does in losses, but there was a big gap last Monday night. Big.
Realizing everyone is focusing on the offense and quarterbacks, including Belichick, the defense against the Bears is very concerning going forward.
The Patriots are going to be underdogs in seven of their last 10 games.
Which brings us to today’s game with the Jets, which is not one of those occasions.
It makes this game bigger and more important than any game the Patriots play.
A loss here and it’s over. As in, toast. The 2022 season.
But that’s a topic for Sunday afternoon. More important is the fact the Patriots, under Belichick, get back to their roots.
Control the game on defense. Control field position. Force a few turnovers. Dictate the pace of the game.
The Patriots have a lot to play for on Sunday. and the fact the Jets are treating it like a playoff game, talking openly about the disrespect they felt in last year’s 54-13 loss in Foxborough, makes this the most important game of 2022.
Bill Burt
