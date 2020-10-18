Five things to watch today at Gillette Stadium:
Return of Edelman
The return of Julian Edelman? Yup. He’s in a mini-slump after a nice, jump-start to the season. He just didn’t look good against Kansas City. The Chiefs were diligent in taking him out with a lot of double coverage and the lack of opportunities seemed to affect him. Anyway, he is a big-time competitor and we expect one of his best games – ex., 6 rec., 102 yards, 1 TD. Oh yeah, the Patriots need him to be very good, too, with the lack of over-the-top weapons.
Folk hero
The New England Patriots can’t afford missed field goals from 42 yards. They aren’t that good. Nick Folk has survived six weeks of the NFL season as the Patriots No. 1 kicker. He has missed only one field goal thus far, a 51-yarder in Seattle, which ended up being a big miss. But at 51 yards? Understandable. He’s missed one extra point, which is near the amount of misses “acceptable” in a season. The 2020 Patriots will be in a lot of close games. Folk needs to make the kicks he needs to make, inside of 45 yards.
Harris ready to run?
Damien Harris did the most with his opportunity against the Chiefs with 100 yards on just 17 carries. But let’s be honest. The Chiefs were OK with the Patriots playing ball-control in the first half. They knew it couldn’t happen for an entire game. So this is Harris’ opportunity to actually earn the No. 1 spot from Sony Michel, who was coming off the best game of his career the week before Harris’ career game. Harris needs to prove he can catch the ball out of the backfield, too, a weakness of Michel’s short career thus far.
Rusty Cam?
Cam Newton has received rave reviews for his work ethic, particularly during his time off. But this is different. This is three weeks away from real action. Expect Pats offensive coordinator to get Newton throwing early, short and often to find his way. The Patriots don’t need a great game out of Cam, but they need him trending in right direction.
Defense rules
You want a sleeper aspect early in the 2020 New England Patriots season? Their defense. Surprisingly, with one disappointing performance against the Seahawks – they couldn’t Russell Wilson off the field – they are turning into a potential staple of this season. They rank 11th in yards allowed (349.0) and 12th in points allowed (23.0). Sure, the offense ranks a tad better, 8th in yards (396.0) and 2nd in rushing yards (179.8) per game, but Pats ‘D’ is coming off A+ effort against Chiefs two weeks ago. Expect the defense to have a good day with the Broncos offense near the bottom – 29th in yards (306.8) and 28th in points scored (20.5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.