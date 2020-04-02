Here we go again.
Another former Patriot, this time Wes Welker, is on record as saying “at times” he didn’t have fun playing for New England.
Another chit for Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, who went berserk on that same theme the entire off-season after the Eagles “ended” the Patriots Dynasty two years ago.
I’m not saying Welker is lying. In fact, he’s probably telling the truth. Remember, he said “at times.”
Welker had more than his fair share of battles with the boss, and two big ones over money. When piled on to a few other misgivings, it wasn’t fun.
Being a long-time member of the Patriot Way, say five-plus years, is not easy.
The demands compared to their brethren, is unparalleled.
It not only comes to the rules, but what you, as a grown man, can and can’t say.
You speak your mind, especially about upcoming players or teams, and you will be called into the office.
If you play for the Patriots you are assuredly receiving less money than you would elsewhere. Period. End of statement.
Bill Belichick doesn’t overpay, which means he doesn’t pay for past performance.
You are not going to ride off into the sunset with a beefy contract, unless it’s a Chad Johnson-like mistake. Do that elsewhere.
Belichick runs the Patriots like a military operation. Everything goes through him. Everything.
When the team goes into a week, Belichick gives out the basic game plan every Wednesday, with five or six keys to winning the game. Going forward that plan is the plan, no questions asked.
It’s not always fun. There are more demands on Patriots players and more homework.
But the Patriots locker room is just as jovial as any, with guys joking around and pranking each other.
And here’s the kicker: You win more games, more division titles, more AFC titles and more Super Bowls.
Is Belichick going to ask you about your son’s first youth football game? Or your charity event at a bowling alley?
Nope.
Personally, those are things I probably would ask about.
But if you look at the Patriots roster, there are more than a handful of players who have hung around for even three contracts, accepting less money for the successes and consistency.
Look at ESPN and the NFL Network. Ex-Patriots are hot commodities on the analyst desks. Every year a new one pops up, most recently Rob Ninkovich. Everybody wants to know about the Patriot Way, Belichick and Tom Brady.
Word has it that the newest Buccaneer Tom Brady is on deck. He will be letting us know about some of his unhappier days here.
You know what. I’ll believe him, too.
But some day in the not too distant future, when his Hall of Fame bust is being crafted, I would remind him of what really is important.
¢¢¢
E-MAIL: bburt@eagletribune.com.
Key dates in Belichick-Welker rift
Jan. 13, 2011: At press briefing, Welker makes a bevy of “foot” jokes in response to foot-fetish videos of then-Jets coach Rex Ryan and his wife. They were very funny to most. Not to Belichick, who suspended him for the first quarter of their AFC divisional round game vs. the Jets.
Feb. 9, 2012: With Patriots ahead 17-15, Welker drops a pass late in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl loss to the Giants. It would’ve put the ball on the 20-yard line with 4:06 remaining. After the game, Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele, said, “My husband cannot ‘bleeping’ throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”
March 5, 2012: The Patriots designate Welker with the “franchise” tag after not being able to come to contract terms. He was paid $9.5 million, a $7 million raise from 2011.
February, 2013: The Patriots “low-ball” Welker and give him ultimatum or they sign Danny Amendola. Welker signed with Denver and Amendola came here.
Jan. 12, 2014: After a loss to Denver in the AFC title game, Belichick was asked about Welker’s “pick play” in which he collided forcefully with Pats star cornerback Aqib Talib. It ended Talib’s day. Belichick said: “It’s not for me to decide, but it’s one of the worst plays I’ve seen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.